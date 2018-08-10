Gymnastic Leotards Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects during 2018 to 2028

Global Overview of Gymnastic Leotards Market

Gymnastics is one of the most popular sports at the Olympic Games. In Gymnastics, the participant will have to showcase their skill by surpassing different hurdles such as high bars, pommel horse, rings, parallel bars and others. To perform all these movements with proper stability, safety and maximum ease, it is imperative for a gymnast to wear the appropriate clothes, which will also allow the performer a full range of motion, help the coaches and judges see the body in action and decrease the risk of an injury.

Gymnastic leotards are the standard uniform for gymnasts. Gymnastic leotards or singlets are one-piece garments. The gymnastic leotards come in three sleeve sizes: long, half and sleeveless, depending on the code of point at World Gymnastic Championship and other major gymnastic events. Gymnastic leotards are decorated with rhinestone and metallic jewels, which are heat-set on the garment preventing it from falling.

Gymnastic Leotards Market Dynamics

The rising popularity of international games and anaerobic sports are one of the major factors for the growing demand for gymnastic leotards. Other factors that are aiding in the expansion of the gymnastic leotards market include the move towards a healthier lifestyle and the growing participation in sports. Participation in gymnastics also improves strength, flexibility and psycho-social behavior. All these factors combined are likely to contribute to the revenue growth of the gymnastic leotards market over the forecast period.

Factors restraining the growth of the gymnastic leotards market include the low-quality product, body pain due to gymnastics, stress fractures particularly in women, rashes and skin cramps, which hamper the participation rate among the youth.

Gymnastic Leotards Market Segmentation

The global gymnastic leotards market can be segmented on the basis of a variety of textile, style, sleeve length, size, demographics, sales channel, buyer type, gender and regions.

The global gymnastic leotards market can be segmented on the basis of a variety of textiles as:

Lycra

Velvet

Velour

Nylon Stretch

Metallic Stretch

Hologram fabric

The global gymnastic leotards market can be segmented on the basis of style as:

Crop

Elasticated waist

Racerback

The global gymnastic leotards market can be segmented on the basis of sleeve length as:

Long sleeves

¾ sleeves

Tank sleeves

The global gymnastic leotards market can be segmented on the basis of size as:

Medium

Small

XS

Child small

Child medium

Child large

The global gymnastic leotards market can be segmented on the basis of demographics as:

Adults

Childs

The global gymnastic leotards market can be segmented on the basis of buyer type as:

Individual

Promotional

Institutional

The global gymnastic leotards market can be segmented on the basis of the sales channel as:

Sports Variety Stores

Direct to Customer Channel

Third-party Online

Other Channels

The global gymnastic leotards market can be segmented on the basis of gender as:

Unisex

Female

The global gymnastic leotards market can be segmented on the basis of regions as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS& Russia

Asia Pacific Ex. Japan

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

Gymnastic Leotards Market Regional Overview

North America is currently the largest market for gymnastic leotards across the globe, owing to long-time exposure and awareness about the sport. In Gymnastics, the U.S. stands at the highest position among all the countries in the Olympic Games, which is helping in increasing the participation of the youngsters in the sport. In North America, gymnastics is an essential part of the recreational activities in school and colleges. North America is followed by Europe in revenue growth at the gymnastic leotards market. Gymnastic leotards are expected to experience moderate growth in the European market, depending on its maturity. In APEJ and Latin America, promotional sports events and advertising of sports by athletes and clubs are expected to aid in the growth of the gymnastic leotards market in emerging countries, such as India and Brazil. The APEJ gymnastic leotards market is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Gymnastic Leotards Market Key Players

Some of the key market players in the global gymnastic leotards market are:

D&M Gymnastics

GK Dancing Swirl

GK Glitz and Glam

Look-It Activewear

TumbleWear Snowcone

Toddlers Stars

Pelle Girls

EFINNY Girls

Happy Cherry

Zone

Alegra

Quatro

Intermezzo

Tappers and Pointers

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.