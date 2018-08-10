Strategic Analysis of Dyebath Additives Market

Dyebath additives are chemical compounds which are added to dyebaths to enhance color fastness, fabric scouring, dye leveling & dispersing and brightness. Electrolytes, chelating agents, reducing agents, optical brighteners and dispersing agents are types of dyebath additives which are used in the textile industry. Sodium chloride, sodium sulfate, EDTA (ethylene diamine tetra acetic acid) and sodium dithionite are the commonly used dyebath additives used in textile dyeing processes. Mordants are used in several dyeing processes to increase the uptake of dye by the fiber, making mordants a category of dyebath additives.

Hardness caused due to the presence of heavy metal ions in dyeing chemicals hinder the textile dyeing and cleaning process. These heavy metal ions can reduce the dye adhesion and cleaning effectiveness of the fabric. Improper dye adhesion causes fading of garments. Dyebath additives such as chelating agents increase the color fastness of dyes on textiles. Additionally, the presence of metal ions result in precipitation of dye pigments which causes variations in dye shades. Chelating agents and electrolytes help in restricting dye precipitation. Dyebath additives therefore help in proper dye leveling, dispersion of dye pigments and dye adhesion.

Versene, a brand of chelating agents, produced by the Dow Chemical Company, deactivates the metal ions thereby preventing their undesirable reactions in textile processing stages. The use of Versene in silk increases soap effectiveness and in synthetic fibers, it enables fabric scouring. In case of direct dyes and vat dyes, chelating agents used in dyebath additives enhance the optical brightness of the fabrics.

Dyebath Additives Market: Trends and Opportunities

The growth of the fashion industry involving the extensive use of textured and dyed fabrics is a major consumer of dyebath additives. Furthermore, the increasing demand for dyed fabrics required in automotive and domestic upholstery & furnishing is responsible for the growth of dyebath additives market. The exponentially increasing world population is driving the growth of the textile industry. Fabric dyeing to cater to this increasing demand of clothes is a prominent end use of dyebath additives. Furthermore, use of dyebath additives in paper and leather industry is fuelling the growth of this market. However, the increasing environmental pollution due to release of certain dyes such as reactive dyes is expected to impede the growth of this market in the coming years. The growing population and GDP of countries, owing to the economic recovery are expected to open new areas of opportunity for the dyebath additives market. Additionally, the growing paper based dyes and specialty dyes are expected to exponentially increase the end uses for dyebath additives within the forecast period.

Dyebath Additives Market: Regional Outlook

China and India dominate the textile dyeing market. These countries are large scale consumers of dyebath additives. Germany and Switzerland are major consumers of dyebath additives due to the flourishing textile dyeing industry in these countries. Additionally, countries such as Turkey, Brazil, Japan, Thailand, the Republic of Korea and the U.S. are the major export markets for dyebath additives. Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest and the fastest growing market for textile dyes due to the high volume of textiles traded in the near future.

