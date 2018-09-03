Digital Signage Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2023

We have produced a new premium report Digital Signage Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Digital Signage. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Digital Signage Market by Product (Kiosks, Menu Boards, Billboards, Sign Boards), by Application (Industrial, Commercial, Institutional) through main geographies in the Global Digital Signage Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Digital Signage Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Digital Signage Market are Au Optronics Corporation, Planar Systems, Inc., ScalaInc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., LG Display Co., Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Sony Corporation, NEC Display Solutions Ltd, and Omnivex Corporation. According to report the global digital signage market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023. The digital signage market is expected to be worth USD 32.84 Billion by 2023. The base year considered for the study is 2016 and the forecast period is between 2017 and 2023

For More Details Get Free Few Sample Pages of this Premium Report: – https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/698

The report identified that global digital signage is driven by factors such as high cost-effectiveness of digital signage and being environment-friendly, rising infrastructure in emerging countries, and,enhancing technological innovations in display technologies. While the restraining factors include increasing trend of online/broadcast advertisement, and lack of standards for interoperability between devices. Further, the report identifies the opportunities in the world market as increasing interactivity capabilities of the digital signage systems,and increasing demand for cloud-based software along with dynamic content creation.

digital signage market also known as dynamic signage is a specialized form of silver casting in which multimedia content or videos are displayed in public places for advertising or informational purposes. Digital signage uses technologies for displaying contents such as streaming media, digital images, information and videos. Digital signage is specifically used for out-of-home advertising where messages and videos are displayed with the objective of delivering target messages to specific consumers, at specific locations and time. Digital signage can be found in transportation systems, public places, and corporate buildings. The application of digital signage is largely found in the healthcare and veterinary, retail, banking, automotive and hospitality sectors among others. Digital signage can be used in various applications including sales kiosks, multi-screen ribbons, emergency messaging and interactive touch screens. Digital signage also finds applications in cloud-based apps and provides benefits ranging from reduction of on-premises infrastructure expenses to security of these cloud-based apps.

Segments Covered

The report on global digital signage market covers segments such as product and application. The global digital signage market can be segmented into commercial, infrastructural, institutional and industrial by application. Furthermore, the market can be bifurcated, by products into kiosks, menu boards, billboards, sign boards, and others.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Get 15% Discount on this Premium Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/request-discount/698

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global digital signage market such as, Au Optronics Corporation, Planar Systems, Inc., ScalaInc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., LG Display Co., Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Sony Corporation, NEC Display Solutions Ltd, and Omnivex Corporation.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global digital signage market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of digital Signage market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the digital signage market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the digital signage market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/ict-semiconductor/digital-Signage-market