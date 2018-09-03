Veterinary Diagnostics Market Forecast Period 202

Overview:

Veterinary diagnostics are non-invasive methods which are used in determining and identifying various diseases in animals. These tests are performed through different methods that utilize animal blood, feces and tissue samples. The new technologies and methods designed for human diagnostics are also extensively used in veterinary diagnostics.

Underlying Causes

The major factors contributing high growth rate for global veterinary diagnostics market is due to growing awareness about zoonotic diseases, increasing demand for pet insurance, rising pet adoption across the globe, increasing of disposable incomes, growing demand for animal-derived food products, rising animal healthcare expenditure and rising number of veterinary experts. However, high cost of treatment and limited veterinary infrastructure and growing demand towards vegetarian diet are some of the factors affecting the growth rate for Global Veterinary Diagnostics market.

Geographic Segmentation:

Based on geography the Global Veterinary Diagnostics market has been primarily divided into Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, North America and Latin America. North America holds the largest market share in the Global Veterinary Diagnostics market followed by Europe due to presence of high quality healthcare system for humans and veterinary animals, rising investments for R&D activities and favorable pet insurance policies. Asia-Pacific and Latin America regions are projected to contribute high growth rate for Veterinary Diagnostics market during the forecast period.

Leading companies for Global Veterinary Diagnostics market are IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (US), Abaxis, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Neogen Corporation (US), Heska Corporation (US), Zoetis, Inc. (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), IDvet (France), bioMérieux SA (France), Virbac (France), Randox Laboratories Ltd. (UK), ARKRAY Group (Japan), URIT Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (China), PZ Company S.A. (Poland), and Eurolyser Diagnostica GmbH (Austria).

