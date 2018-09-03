What are bridal hair accessories made of?

A bridal tiara now is now mostly used in weddings for brides and flower girls and beauty pageants to crown the winner of the contest.

These modern bridal hair combs are made up of diamonds and pearls and they are very precious. Each tiara costs millions and Queen Elizabeth II is supposed to possess the most precious and valuable tiara collection in the world. Wedding tiaras too are quite common and they form an integral part of the wedding hair accessories attire. Women who cannot afford costly bridal tiaras usually get them done by semi-precious stones. Emeralds, rubies, sapphires and other colored stones are used in plenty and decorative tiaras are manufactured. They cost much less but add a lot of beauty to the women wearing it.

These head ornaments suit all kinds of headpieces and they can be bought according to the hairstyle of the woman.

Today’s Tiaras

Simple wedding hair tiara are now out of fashion and many women wish to possess modern tiaras that come in all shapes. Though many tiaras are full of arches, some of them have sprays and waves. They bring a touch of elegance to the headpiece and the wearer looks dazzling. More than ordinary tiaras, wedding tiaras are very popular and they make the bride look dashing. If you wish to get your tiara designed, then jewelers can do that for you. Get a unique bridal tiara and make heads turn!

