Alkylene Carbonates Market 2025 Research Report In-Depth Analysis Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

17th September, 2018- Alkylene Carbonates Market is expected to rise at a significant CAGR in the forthcoming years. Synthesis and use of cyclic alkylene carbonates have commercial importance in industrial applications. Alkylene carbonates is specifically used to alkylate active-hydrogen consisting of aromatics such as phenolic resins, phenol, thiophenol and aniline. Being less hazardous by nature, alkylene carbonates require a few safety protocols. Additionally, alkylation employing an alkylene carbonate does not require a high-pressure equipment frequently when working with highly volatile oxiranes. Also, an alkylation employing alkylene carbonates does not require the use of solvent. In several cases, carbonate acts as solvent as well as reactant. Alkylene carbonates react with carboxylic acid in the identical manner as with hydrogen active containing moieties.

Top Key Manufacturers of Alkylene Carbonates market are :-

Huntsman

BASF

Alfa Aesar

Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Qingdao Shinda Chemical Co., Ltd.

Tongling Jintai Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd

Alkylene Carbonates Market by Product Type:

Ethylene Carbonate

Glycerine Carbonate

Propylene Carbonate

Alkylene Carbonates Market by Applications:

Personal Care

Cosmetics

Agriculture

Others

Geographical Analysis of Alkylene Carbonates Market:-

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Commercially too, alkylene carbonates act as cure accelerators of phenol formaldehyde and sodium silicate which is used in foundry systems and wood binder applications. Extensive R&D on contribution of alkylene carbonate is currently ongoing that claim propylene carbonate is hydrolyzed instantly to propylene glycol and sodium hydrogen carbonate. Commercial driving factors responsible for the growth of alkylene carbonates market include excellent solubility property, higher boiling points, low toxicity, low evaporation rates and low odor. Extensive use of alkylene carbonates in various verticals such as cosmetics, paints, personal care and agriculture also add to the market growth. Moreover, the rise in usage of alkylene carbonates for lubricants and agrochemicals contributes to the market growth.

Based on segmentation by types, the alkylene carbonates market include ethylene carbonate, propylene carbonate and glycerine carbonate. Ethylene carbonate is expected to dominate the market owing to rising demand for paints and coatings, personal care and cosmetics industry. Geographically, alkylene carbonates market spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East, Europe and Africa. APAC regions held a significant share in the market growth owing to rise in demand for alkylene carbonates for commercial use. Factors such as rise in manufacturing bases for paints, textiles and coatings and personal care adds to the market growth of APAC regions. The key players in the alkylene carbonates market include BASF SE, Huntsman International LLC, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, TonglingJintai Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd, Alfa Aesar, Qingdao Shinda Chemical Co., Ltd.

Major Table Of Contents:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Analysis Alkylene Carbonates Market Analysis By Regulatory Alkylene Carbonates Market Analysis By Service Type Alkylene Carbonates Market Analysis By Equipment Type Alkylene Carbonates Market Analysis By Service Contract Alkylene Carbonates Market Analysis By Service Provider Alkylene Carbonates Market Analysis By End-User Alkylene Carbonates Market Analysis By Geography Competitive Landscape Of The Alkylene Carbonates Companies Company Profiles Of The Alkylene Carbonates Industry

