Gobal Glass Packaging Market is Expected to Progress at 3.29% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2022

Excell Reports announces the addition of new study based research report on Glass Packaging Market to their suite of offerings. Glass is one of the most trusted and tested packaging materials in terms of health, taste and the environment safety. Glass packaging is 100% recyclable and can be recycled, repeatedly without loss in quality or purity. Presently, around 80% of the glass that is recovered is converted into new glass products. Additionally, glass consists of a single material, which reduces energy and material waste during production.



Glass packaging keeps the products safe and healthy for longer periods because glass is non-reactive with many consumable and non-consumable products. Glass is commonly known for its recyclability and reuse. This makes it the best packaging product for alcoholic, non-alcoholic beverages, and pharmaceutical products. Glass has a number of properties such as sterility, chemical inertness, and malleability, and water-resistance, which make it more appropriate for packaging a variety of perishable and non-perishable products.

The glass packaging market is mainly driven by various factors such as increased consumption of beverages, especially alcoholic beverages, and carbonated soft drinks (CSD) is considered one of the key factors behind the demand for glass packaging. Growth in pharmaceutical industry, and several environmental benefits associated with glass packaging are expected to be a few of the other drivers of the market during the forecast period.



For the purpose of study, the market has been segmented on the basis of product, application, and region. On the basis of product, in 2016, Standard glass quality held the largest share of the global glass packaging market. On the basis of application, the market has been segmented as beverage packaging, pharmaceutical packaging, food packaging, personal care packaging, and others. Beverage packaging has dominated the market during the forecast period.



The global glass packaging market is expected to progress at 3.29% CAGR during the forecast period. In 2017, the market was led by Asia-Pacific, with a 34.3% share, followed by Europe and North America with shares of 27.9% and 22.0%, respectively.

Key Players

The global glass packaging market consist of players such as, Owens-Illinois Inc. (U.S.), Ardagh Group (Luxembourg), Vidrala S.A. (Spain), BA Vidro (Portugal), Gerresheimer AG (Germany), and Vetropack Holding Company (Switzerland). Stölzle Glass Group (Switzerland), Verallia (France), Piramal Enterprises Limited (India), Wiegand-Glas GmbH (Germany), ZIGNAGO VETRO S.P.A. (Italy), VERESCENCE (France), Luigi Bormioli Corporation (Italy), and Vetrobalsamo S.p.A (Italy), are among others.

Objectives of Global Glass Packaging Market Analysis & Forecast, 2018–2022

• To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next four years for various segments and sub-segments of the global glass packaging market.



• To provide insights into factors affecting the market growth.



• To analyze the global glass packaging market based on various tools, such as Supply Chain Analysis, and Porter’s Five Force Analysis.



• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments concerning regions and their respective key countries.



• To provide country-level analysis of the market concerning the current market size and future prospects.



• To provide country-level analysis of the market for segments by product, application, and region.



• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market in a comprehensive way.



• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new technology developments, and research & development in the glass packaging market

Key Findings

• The global glass packaging market is estimated to reach USD 66,766.0 million by 2022.



• By product, premium glass quality segment accounted for the largest share with 38.2% in the global glass packaging market with a market value of USD 21,778.2 million in 2017.



• Based on application, beverage packaging accounted for the market share of 57.6% in 2017, with a market value of USD 32,840.1 million.



• Geographically, Asia-Pacific has been projected to have the largest market share of 34.3% in the global glass packaging market in 2017.

Regional and Country Analysis of global glass packaging market Estimation and Forecast



Asia-Pacific dominated the glass packaging market. The rising consumption of alcoholic beverage drives the market in the region. Additionally, increased per capita disposable income, changing preferences and lifestyle of consumers, drive the growth of the market. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are the key contributors in the market. China is the leading market in the region. Hence, the region is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 3.60% and retain its leading position during the forecast period.



Europe is the second largest market for the global glass packaging. As per the Global Information System on Alcohol and Health (GISAH), Europe has the highest alcohol consumption in the world . Hence, the demand for alcoholic beverages is very high, which drives the demand for glass packaging in the region. Moreover, the region has always played a crucial role in innovation and development of personal care, hygiene and beauty products and packaging, which is also a positive influence on the market growth.

