Non Licensed Sports Merchandise Market – Invention Analysis, Size, Share, Evolution, Styles & Prediction 2023

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Non Licensed Sports Merchandise Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Non Licensed Sports Merchandise Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Non Licensed Sports Merchandise.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Non Licensed Sports Merchandise Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively.

Global non licensed sports merchandise market size is expected to exceed USD X.xx billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR between x% and x% over the period of 2017 – 2023. (Market size of licensed sports merchandise was 26.93 billion in 2015) Non-licensed sports merchandise is replica or counterfeit licensed sports apparels, accessories and other products manufactured and sold by unlicensed entities. The products look similar to the licensed sports merchandise visually, but the difference will be there in the type of material, quality of stitching, colors and other aspects. Some non-licensed sports merchandises may have copyrighted logos and other stuffs related to the sporting entity, but the design of the products may be different. To avoid legal issues, some manufacturers use distorted logos and designs, which may not infringe the license terms between the sporting entity and the licensee. Some of the products may not have the logo other aspects related to the sporting entity, but the colors and the design will resemble the identity of the particular sporting entity. Non licensed sports merchandise of sports such as American football (NFL), baseball, cricket, basketball, football, and tennis among others is quite popular among sports enthusiasts worldwide.

Presence of larger number of smaller manufacturers, cheaper prices, goods smuggling, cheaper imports, legal disputes and booming sales characterizes the global non-licensed sports merchandise market. Growing popularity of sporting leagues across the world is driving the growth of the global non-licensed sports merchandise market. The huge prices of the branded licensed sports merchandize make it unaffordable for many sports enthusiasts and they prefer cheaper alternatives. It enhances the growth of the non-licensed sports merchandise market. The growing popularity for the sporting fashion trends is another factor that gives boost to the market. The growing demand for sports apparels related to sporting clubs, franchises or individual sports stars is another factor that drives the growth of the market. The urge among youth to express their affection and loyalty to sporting entities drive the demand for the non-licensed sports merchandise. The expansion of e-commerce to smaller cities and towns are aiding the growth in sales of the non-licensed sports merchandise, especially that of imported products.

The availability of the non-licensed sports merchandise in local markets at the fraction of the cost of the original products is another factor that helps the market. Moreover, the lack of awareness among the customers about the licensing amounts to the increasing sale of non-licensed sports merchandise in upscale sports goods stores or retail stores. Unique attractive designs and product innovations also help the non-licensed sports merchandise to compete with the licensed sports merchandise. Fake websites with strikingly similar domain to the major sports retailers or sports goods manufacturers also divert some customers towards non-licensed sports merchandise. As major sports goods manufacturers outsource the production to other countries, certain suppliers copy the design and sell it to the counterfeit manufacturers.

Presence of too many competitors, issues related to smuggling, stringent law enforcement and legal suits by the licensees are the major restraints for the global non licensed sports merchandize market. Increasing prices of licensed sports merchandise is expected to provide growth opportunities for the manufacturers in the non-licensed sports merchandise market. Moreover, the increasing popularity of international sporting leagues and events in developing and low income countries are expected to provide growth opportunities for the manufacturers in the non-licensed sports merchandise market during the forecast period.

Segments Covered

The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of non-licensed sports merchandise market. The global non licensed sports merchandise market is segmented by product type and by distribution channel. The global non licensed sports merchandise market by product type covers sports apparel, sports footwear, sports accessories, toys and pirated videogames/softwares among others. Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented as e-commerce/online stores, retail stores, sports goods stores, direct selling, open air markets and pirated markets among others.

Geographies Covered

The global non-licensed sports merchandise market covers the analysis of geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. In this section, the key trends and market size for each region is provided over the period of 2017 – 2023.

North America is a major market for non-licensed sports merchandise due to the presence of well-established sports leagues. The huge prices of licensed sports merchandise drive the growth of the sales of non-licensed sports merchandise, as people prefer to have their favorite sports merchandise at affordable price. Europe with major sports leagues is another major market. Significant share of the sports merchandise meant for Europe are manufactured in other countries, the leakage of designs from suppliers is a factor in the rise of non-licensed sports merchandise. Many of those are imported from other countries. The demand for cheaper sports merchandise among the sports enthusiasts is a major factor that drives the growth of the European market. Presence of many smaller apparel manufacturers in countries such as China and India, the increasing popularity of major sports leagues and sport stars, and the aspiration of the sports enthusiasts for cheaper sports merchandise is anticipated to drive the Asia-Pacific non-licensed sports merchandise market to achieve fastest growth in terms of CAGR during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of non-licensed sports merchandise globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the non-licensed merchandise market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the non-licensed sports merchandise market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

