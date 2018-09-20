Gluten Free Food Market Intelligence Report for Comprehensive Information 2017-2023

The Report in light of Global Gluten Free Food Market is the latest extension to the database of Infinium Global Research. This exploration investigates in light of uses, advancement, geology, and sorts. The Report gives a clear Global Gluten Free Food Market audit nearby the examination of industry’s gross edge, cost structure, usage esteem, and deal cost. The principle partnership of the Gluten Free Food Market, makers, and dealers are profiled in the report close by the latest Industry change present and future examples. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Gluten Free Food Market by type (bakery, baby food, confectionery, cereals, pasta, and ready meals and others), Bakery food include bagels, baking mixes, and others, by distribution channels(supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores and others) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Gluten Free Food Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Gluten Free Food Market are Boulder Brands Inc., Dr Schar AG, Ener-G Foods Inc., Freedom Foods Group Ltd, Genius Foods Ltd, Hain Celestial Group Inc., Hero Group AG, Kellogg’s Company, Kraft Heinz Company, Mrs Crimble’s.

Gluten Free Food include a protein found in barley, rye, wheat and some others that do not contain gluten. Gluten free foods include cassava, corn, fish, low sugar fruits, meat, milk products, nuts, potato, oils soy, sorghum, tapioca, vegetables, and many more. Celiac disease is a derived autoimmune disorder and gluten from grains can cause damage to the digestive system, especially small intestine. Adopting gluten-free food for life is the remedy for this illness. In 2015, the volume of the global gluten free food market was more than 350 kilo tons and the market value was over USD 4 billion in the same year, while in 2016, the volume of gluten free food market surpassed 390 kilo tons. The global gluten free food market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 9.3% during 2017-2023 and reach USD X.XX billion by 2023.

Bakery products have higher market share among all gluten free foods. Increase in consumption of gluten free biscuits is helping the market to grow. Increasing obesity and gluten intolerance in developed countries have powered the growth of global gluten free food market. Currently, gluten free foods have become lifestyle choice for people, unlike in the past, it was a prescribed food for curbing obesity or gluten intolerance. Moreover, favorable regulations by food safety authorities in western countries are expected to bring more opportunities for major players in the market to increase output.

