James Cook University, Australia Forays into Indian Market Launches NEW Programs of College of Science in Engineering

World’s leading Institutions focusing on the tropics Australia’s James Cook University (JCU) ranked in the top 2 % of the World’s Tertiary Institutions by the respected Academic Ranking of World Universities.

James Cook University (JCU) has been one of Australia’s pioneering Universities offering distinctive and high-quality degrees that equip Students to understand and engage with the Global issues of today, providing Graduates with the skills to embark on rewarding careers.

Professor Mohan Jacob, Associate Dean, Research Education, Professor College of Science and Engineering said, “JCU is a leader in Teaching and Research that addresses the critical challenges facing the Tropics. JCU is a community where Students get personalised attention through a lower student to staff ratio, and an authentic Australian Learning Environment.”

Vignesh Vijayaraghavan, Head of International Recruitment said, “JCU is a very unique University set out in Northern Queensland. More than being a University, we are proud to be a Community that has Students from different nationalities supporting each other to give a culturally authentic Australian experience. With a record on employability and planned NEW Courses tailor made for the Merit Holders, we are excited to be Opening Gateway of Opportunities for Students particularly in the field of Science and Engineering.”

NEW COURSE

James Cook University, Australia has introduced a NEW Program ‘Masters of Engineering, Masters of Global Development and Diploma of Engineering’

The University is also delimited by the spectacular ecosystems of the rainforests of the Wet Tropics, the dry savannahs, and the iconic Great Barrier Reef. JCU’s one of its kind location facilitates students from Australia and overseas to study in a diverse physical environment unparalleled by any University in the world.

In support of our tropical agenda, JCU’s Teaching and Research is focused on four themes:

• Tropical Ecosystems and Environment;

• Industries and Economies in the Tropics;

• People and Societies in the Tropics; and

• Tropical Health, Medicine and Biosecurity

JCU engages with all of its Communities, Businesses and Industry to promote a sustainable region that is socially inclusive. We are proud of our strong links with rural, remote and indigenous communities, and we are dedicated to ensuring that our teaching, learning and research deliver practical benefits to the peoples and industries of our area.

There are specialist Centres and Institutes based at JCU that serve as hubs for Research and Innovation. Infrastructure such as the Orpheus Island Research Station and the Daintree Rainforest Observatory add to the quality of the learning and research experience.

About James Cook University (JCU)

Since our establishment in 1970, JCU has expanded into a multi-campus institution with main campuses in the tropical cities of Cairns, Singapore and Townsville, with smaller study centres in Mount Isa, Thursday Island and Mackay. The university also has a campus in Brisbane, operated by Russo Higher Education.

JCU is a leader in teaching and research that addresses the critical challenges facing the Tropics. JCU’s undergraduate and post-graduate courses span the Arts, Biomedical Sciences, Business, Creative Media, Dentistry, Education, Engineering, Healthcare Sciences, Information Technology, Law, Medicine, Nursing and Midwifery, Pharmacy, Planning, Psychological Science, Science, Social Work, Sustainability and Veterinary Science. The James Cook University aims to give graduates the qualifications and skills they need for the global workforce.

For more information please visit https://www.jcu.edu.au/about-jcu