mTOR Inhibitors Market : Competitive Strategies, Regional Analysis Forecast 2020

Mammalian target of rapamycin (mTOR) is a protein that regulates vital cell growth processes in a living organism. mTOR acts as a communication command centre in human body by receiving external signals from growth factors, hormones, proteins and transfer the signal to on’ or ’off’ mode for the cell to grow and divide. mTOR is considered as a member of the phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase (PI3K) cell survival pathway which plays an important role in the regulation of cell growth and proliferation. Akt proteins can be able to activate mTOR, which promotes cell growth and proliferation by stimulating protein synthesis. mTOR comprises two distinct multi protein complexes that includes mTOR complex 1 and mTOR complex 2. mTOR protein plays an important role in the regulation of various cancer cell such as breast cancer, colon cancer, ovarian cancer and cervical cancer.

Many human cancer causes due to dysregulation of mTOR signaling and can confer higher susceptibility to mTOR inhibitors. Disregulation of mTOR signaling includes PI3K amplification/mutation, Phosphatase and Tensin Homolog (PTEN) loss of function, eIF4E protein over expression and over expression of protein kinase B. Thus, rising prevalence of various cancers (lung cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer and cervical cancer) the global market for mTOR inhibitors is experiencing a significant growth worldwide. For instance, the World Health Organization (WHO) published in 2014, that worldwide 8.2 million people died of cancer in the year 2012. In 2013, American Cancer Society (ACS) published that, around 300,000 men and 276,000 women died due to cancer in 2012 in the U.S. California Journal of Clinical Cancer (CJCC) stated that, one in the every six U.S. men have received diagnosis test for prostate cancer at some point in their lives.North America and Europe was observed to be the largest mTOR inhibitors market due to major market players are based in these regions. Moreover, North America and Europe accounted for the highest number of diagnosis cases performed with respect to various cancer (lung cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer and cervical cancer) every year. In addition, favorable initiatives taken by the federal government also accounted for the mTOR inhibitors market growth in North American and European regions. Similarly, Asia-Pacific is considered as an untapped market due to lack of proper healthcare facilities in some Asian countries.

Asian market growth will be fuelled by the presence of untapped opportunities due to extensive increase in the healthcare infrastructure (healthcare cost, healthcare facility and healthcare budget). Similarly, Asia-Pacific is considered as an emerging market due to growing market penetration in this region. Rest of the World (RoW) holds fourth position in the global mTOR inhibitors market due to poor economic and health condition in most of the African countries.Various key players contributing the global market share of mTOR inhibitors market include LC Laboratories, UniProt, Biotool, Exelixis, Inc., Novartis AG, Enzymlogic, BioLegend, Inc., Enzo Biochem, Cell Signaling Technology, Inc., Fluofarma among others.

