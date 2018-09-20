Post-production Market 2018 – 2022 : Size, Growth, Industry Share, Forecast And Analysis Report

20 September 2018: The post-production process converts raw footage into presentable video content.
Analysts forecast the Global Post-Production Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.94% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global post-production market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the post-production services.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
- Americas
- APAC
- EMEA
Global post-production market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
- 21st Century Fox
- AT&T (WarnerMedia)
- Comcast
- The Walt Disney Company
Market driver
- Emergence of digital technology
Market challenge
- Lack of new technologies
Market trend
- Growth of mobile devices as a new media platform
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?