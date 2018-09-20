Posted on by

Post-production Market 2018 – 2022 : Size, Growth, Industry Share, Forecast And Analysis Report

20 September 2018: The post-production process converts raw footage into presentable video content.

Analysts forecast the Global Post-Production Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.94% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global post-production market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the post-production services.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

  • Americas
  • APAC
  • EMEA

Global post-production market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

  • 21st Century Fox
  • AT&T (WarnerMedia)
  • Comcast
  • The Walt Disney Company

Market driver

  • Emergence of digital technology
Market challenge

  • Lack of new technologies
Market trend

  • Growth of mobile devices as a new media platform
Key questions answered in this report

  • What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
  • What are the key market trends?
  • What is driving this market?
  • What are the challenges to market growth?
  • Who are the key vendors in this market space?
  • What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
  • What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

