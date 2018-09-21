Global RAID (Redundant Array of Independent Disks) Market Industry: Global Market Size, Growth, Trends and 2025 Forecast Report

RAID

RAID (Redundant Array of Independent Disks) is a data storage virtualization technology that combines multiple physical disk drive components into one or more logical units for the purposes of data redundancy, performance improvement or both.

Rising demand for storage capacity of digital content is expected to drive the redundant array of independent risks market over the forecast period.

In 2017, the global RAID (Redundant Array of Independent Disks) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Intel

Broadcom

Dell

FUJITSU

HP

Lenovo

Microsemi

Supermicro

Areca Technology

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware RAID Card

Software RAID Card

Market segment by Application, split into

Manufacturing

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Internet

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global RAID (Redundant Array of Independent Disks) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the RAID (Redundant Array of Independent Disks) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of RAID (Redundant Array of Independent Disks) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global RAID (Redundant Array of Independent Disks) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Hardware RAID Card

1.4.3 Software RAID Card

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global RAID (Redundant Array of Independent Disks) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Manufacturing

1.5.3 BFSI

1.5.4 IT and Telecommunications

1.5.5 Internet

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 RAID (Redundant Array of Independent Disks) Market Size

2.2 RAID (Redundant Array of Independent Disks) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 RAID (Redundant Array of Independent Disks) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 RAID (Redundant Array of Independent Disks) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)….Continue

