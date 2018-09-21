Lanxess ,Clariant, BASF, Comparative Global Pigments, Global Pigments Manufacturers, Major Players Global Pigments : Ken Research

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication “Global Pigments Market Outlook to 2022 – By Organic Pigment (Azo, Phthalocyanine & HPP) and Inorganic Pigment (Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide, Chrome Based and Others) and By End Users (Paint & Coatings, Plastics, Printing Ink, Construction and Others)” believe that the growth in the end user industries like FMCG, automobile as well as construction industry will augment the demand for in packaging industry, industrial plastic & paints and decorative paints & coatings respectively. These industries will further instill growth in the pigment industry on a global level.
The decreasing use pigments based on toxic metals coupled with the rising popularity of HPP pigments in applications across variety of industries has led to the latest innovations in the pigment industry. The demand of pigments from paints & coatings, plastic and printing ink industry has been the primary growth factor of the global dyes market.
In recent years the global pigment market has become highly consolidated with majority of the market share controlled by only a handful of players. The market is largely dominated by inorganic pigments. Inorganic pigment market is further dominated by Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) pigment. Inorganic pigments based on metals like mercury, cadmium and lead have witnessed decrease in their use as they have toxic effect on human health and are being gradually replaced with pigments having better properties and are safe for humans as well as the environment. The introduction of REACH regulations by the EU has on a global level changed the entire approach of pigment manufacturing and their applications. Introduction of regulations like REACH and tightening of environmental policies in countries like China have propelled the pigment manufacturers towards developing pigments with lesser environmental impact. China, India and other Asia Pacific countries have become the heart of the industry and manufacturers based in US and European countries are looking towards APAC to manufacture as well as sell their products. The local demand of pigments from end user industries like paints & coatings, plastic and printing ink is attracting global manufacturers towards developing countries.
Global leaders of the pigment manufacturing industry like Tronox, BASF, DIC Corporation, Clariant, Meghmani Organics, Sudarshan Chemicals, JECO Group Ltd, Lomon Billions, Lilly Group are gradually expanding their production capacities through acquisitions/ setting up new plant or expanding the existing capacity, in order to maintain their dominance in the market. Almost all the major companies in the global market are adopting the backward integration process in order to stay ahead of their competition. The price competition is intense in markets like China, India and Brazil while the major competition parameter in North American and European countries is quality of the pigment.
Keywords
Global Pigments Value Chain
Global Pigments Market
Organic Pigment Sales World
World Organic Pigment Market
China Pigments Market
India Pigments Market
US Pigments Market
Brazil Pigments Market
Germany Pigments Market
UK Pigments Market
Global Titanium Dioxide Market
Global Chromium Dioxide Market
Global Organic Pigment Revenue
World Phthalocyanine pigment market
Global Azo pigment market
HPP pigment market
Largest titanium dioxide market
Titanium dioxide production
Lanxess Market Share Pigment
Clariant Market Share Pigment
BASF Sales Pigment
Comparative Global Pigments
Global Pigments Manufacturers
Major Players Global Pigments
Trends Global Organic Pigments
Trade Scenario in Global Pigments
Paint Coating Pigment Market Global
Printing Ink Pigment Market
By Type of Pigment
By Inorganic Pigments (Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide, Chrome Based and Others)
Organic Pigments (Azo, Phthalocyanine & HPP)
By Type of Market Structure
Organized Market
Unorganized Market
By Type of End User Application
Paints & Coatings
Plastics
Construction
Printing Inks
Others
By Region
APAC
Americas
Europe
Rest of the World
Key Target Audience
Pigment Manufacturers
Pigment Intermediaries Manufacturers
Major Importers and Exporters of Pigment
Private Equity Ventures
Time Period Captured in the Report:
2012-2017 – Historical Period
2017-2022 – Future Forecast
Pigment Manufacturing Companies:
DIC Corporation, Clariant, Meghmani Organics, Sudarshan Chemicals, JECO Group Ltd, Lomon Billions, Lilly Group, BASF, and Tronox
