Ratio II Free Diver Professional 200M Quartz 22AD202 Men’s Watch

Ratio II Free Diver Professional 200M Quartz 22AD202 is a professional dive watch with 200 meter of water resistance which proves it as a watch for the professional divers. The dive watches has been staple with the watch lovers and fashion conscious alike since the ‘50s. People loved – and still love – their chunky and bold appearance, which adds a macho side to the dressing aesthetics and offers greater protection against damages. Compared to the risks posed by an urban mode of life, any good brand diver is indestructible. Moreover, from a visual standpoint, it can be spotted readily.

Ratio watches do not manufacture many dive watches unlike the popular brands of dive watches. The price factor suits the budget factor very well. This Ratio II Free Diver Professional 200M Quartz 22AD202 watch makes a good choice among the cheapest but high quality watches.

The Ratio Diver 22AD202 has ever brightly glowing luminous hands and markers, which have their own appeal and appears burlier than looking chunky. It can go down to 200 feet with ease and its VX42E quartz analog movement curbs the weight to a great deal. The movement is both sturdy and accurate. From all that, you decide.

Relatively a new brand, Ratio II Free Diver Professional 500M Automatic Men’s Watch is all about well-balanced material, design and technical quality, set to a point that offers you the maximum value for the money spent. At this price point, it offers close to everything that you might expect from a diver costing few times higher. Besides, it hits that sweet spot between 100m and 300m with its Depth Rating; it’s ideal for them who find 100m oh-so-commonplace but never cross the 500 feet limit while diving. Cutting down the extra hundred meters saves a lot of money.

The movement used (a Seiko VX42E that replaced the calibers 7N42A, V342 and Y142) is a very efficient one and extremely precise when keeping time. Since this is a clean and simple dive watch, it should do two things well: Telling accurate time and keeping out water, which, it surely does better than well. Moreover, oh; its killer, vintage case shape! This follows a bit of the long legacy of Seiko Tuna.

Bottom line: The dive watch with the accurate precision and a watch that is popular to many right from the 1950s. Tag Ratio Watches where the chunky looks are loved by all which gives it the macho image and also offers a great protection against the daily wear and tear damage.