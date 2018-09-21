Sulfosuccinate Market Predicted to Rise at a Lucrative CAGR throughout 2023

Global Sulfosuccinate Market: Snapshot

The global sulfosuccinate market is anticipated to witness a rise due to the significant properties of sulfosuccinates such as wetting, foaming, and dispersing. Sulfosuccinates acts as great cleansing agents and are mild to the skin. They cause less irritation to the skin and eyes as compared with other anionic surfactants. These significant properties fuels their usage widely in personal healthcare sector for creams and cosmetics. Owing to the increase in demand for such cleansing agents and personal care products, the sulfosuccinates market is expected to flourish worldwide with the coming time.

The global sulfosuccinate market is expected to reach US$ 446.2 mn by 2023, growing its CAGR of 5.3% from 2015 to 2023.

Demand for Personal Care Products and Cleansing Agents Boost the Demand for Sulfosuccinates

Increase in demand for cleaning agents and specialty detergents, along with the rise in demand for personal care products is anticipated to pump up the demand for sulfosuccinates in the market. Moreover, industrial move towards bio-based surfactants is anticipated to hamper the sulfosuccinates market sooner rather than later. Natural and regulatory issues are additionally responsible to unfavorably influence the interest for sulfosuccinates in the following couple of years. In any case, rise in popularity for sulfosuccinates in enhanced oil recovery operations is required to open new roads for the market during the estimated time frame. The individual care segment is expected to witness the quickest development amid the figure time frame, as most sulfosuccinates are great frothing agents and are gentle on skin and eyes. This makes them one of the favorites, when it comes to personal care products.

Europe Emerges as the Largest Market for Sulfosuccinates, with 35% Shares in Recent Past

On the basis of application analysis, the sulfosuccinate market is segmented into dish washing liquid, household detergent and cleaners, industrial cleaners, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, and others such as textiles, petroleum processing, food processing agrochemicals, and so on.

Asia Pacific is evaluated to be the quickest developing region market for sulfosuccinates during the predicted time period. Rise in demand for sulfosuccinate is anticipated to be seen in countries, for example, South Korea, Indonesia, India, and China in Asia Pacific. Based on volume, Europe ruled the worldwide sulfosuccinate market with more than 35% shares in the recent past. Rise in the laundry business is the one of the key point driving the sulfosuccinate market. The in North American market is expected to witness a below average growth rate from 2015 to 2023. Brazil is the significant consumer of sulfosuccinates in Latin America. Development in urbanization and increase in disposable income are assessed to help the regional market. Economy of the Middle East and Africa is in the transition phase. The trends shows that the market is to witness high development rate sooner rather than later. Other than this, Egypt and Saudi Arabia are the biggest markets for sulfosuccinates in Middle East and Africa.

Real players leading the sulfosuccinate market comprise names such as Huntsman Corporation, Stepan Company,Cytec Industries Inc., Rhodia, The Dow Chemical Company, Croda International Plc, Lonza, and MFG Chemical Inc. Besides, development with a specific end goal to deliver bio-based sulfosuccinates is probably going to be a factor predicating achievement in the market. In addition, aqueous surfactant formulation is infused into a mature oil repository and is utilized to penetrate and deliver gaseous petrol and coal bed methane. Accordingly, a recovering oil and gas industry is relied upon to open new entryways for market players.

