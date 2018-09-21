US Organic Food Market is Driven by Rising Demand from Health-Conscious Consumers

21 September 2018

The U.S. Organic Food Market size is expected to reach USD 70.4 billion by 2025 as a result of increasing demand from consumers. Consumers in U.S. seek convenient purchasing options and organic food, which is now easily available, is gaining popularity. These food products are available in more than 20,000 natural food stores and conventional grocery stores across the country.

Over the past decade, organic food has witnessed significant growth. Sold initially only around farms, today it is available at local grocery stores, supermarkets, and hypermarkets. For instance, Walmart sells organic produce from local farms in their grocery section. Thus, increasing preference for local produce among consumers is also expected to drive the organic food industry over the forecast period.

Furthermore, people are now increasingly aware of the use of chemicals and pesticides in the food industry. Various widely-used pesticides can cause chronic diseases such as cancer and birth defects. For instance, scientists found that glyphosate, a widely-used herbicide in agriculture, can lead to various diseases such as reproductive problems, cancer, and damaged DNA. Today glyphosate is increasingly being used in about 94% soya crops and more than 89% corn cultivated in U.S. As organic products are free of Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) and toxic chemicals, they are perceived safe for consumption. Thus, rising health concerns owing to use of synthetic pesticides and herbicides is expected to drive the organic food market over the forecast period.

Increasing environmental concerns among consumers are expected to drive demand for natural food produce in U.S. Organic farming benefits the environment; these practices help maintain soil pH levels and prevent growth of super-pest strains. Organic farming helps maintain biodiversity as it supports pollinators and is free of herbicides and pesticides. People are increasingly concerned about what they eat, the origin of that produce, and the possible effect of consuming them. Hence, rising number of consumers seeking clean label products is expected to drive the U.S. organic food market over the forecast period.

The government has also developed special logos for customers to easily differentiate between organic and conventional foods. These certifications are expected to increase the sale of organic foods. Moreover, sustainability practices such as zero waste and water preservation are gaining popularity among major producers. For instance, in April 2016, Natures Path earned two zero waste certifications for two of its manufacturing facilities. Zero waste helps reduce plastic pollution, landfill, and burying waste, thus, reducing environmental impact. Manufacturers are focusing on reducing their carbon footprint by adopting renewable energy sources. All these factors are anticipated to attract consumers and drive the U.S. organic food market over the forecast period.

Hexa Research has segmented the U.S. organic food market report based on type

Segmentation by type, 2015 – 2025 (USD Billion)

• Fruits & Vegetables

• Dairy Products

• Prepared Food

• Beverages

• Others

Key players analyzed:

• Nature’s Path Foods

• Amy’s Kitchen, Inc.

• The Whitewave Foods Company

• Hain Celestial

• General Mills, Inc.

