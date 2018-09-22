Car Camera Cleaning Systems Market to Garner Brimming Revenues by 2025

The dynamic progress of automated driving functions is increasingly leading to the integration of sensors and camera systems in the front and rear of the vehicle. The functions will enhance the future use of Surround View and Mirror Replacement through to so-called smart applications.

Prominent Companies developed a cleaning system for fish-eye cameras that uses a water jet to remove dirt on the lens. Increasing numbers of assistance functions are being introduced on the basis of these wide-angle cameras, with the result that they must be ready for use at all times. As rear-view cameras, they help drivers during reversing maneuvers, which are the cause of a particularly high number of accidents. According to the US government.

Fish-eye cameras are also installed in vehicles to provide functions such as automated parking on the basis of a Surround View system, which consists of four cameras at the front and rear as well as in the wing mirrors in order to provide 3D all-round vision, and they are also installed as a replacement for wing mirrors. Due to the positions at which they are installed in the vehicle, these cameras are exposed to the effect of the weather and dirt, for example in the form of snow, ice, and dust.

Automatically triggered cleaning:

‘Night Vision‘ cleaning system is already in series production, the ‘Surround View’ camera cleaning system will be available in vehicles by 2019. A water jet thereby cleans the camera lens. The camera detects the level of contamination on the lens without operator intervention and automatically triggers cleaning. “Dirty camera lenses are a risk when driving,” says Thomas Werner, Head of Development Washer Systems at Continental

Market Segments:

The global car camera cleaning systems market can be segmented on the basis of vehicle type, application and sales channel.

On the basis of vehicle type, the global car camera cleaning system market can be segmented as:Passenger Cars: Mid-sized, Premium, Luxury

Commercial Vehicles :LCV (Light Commercial Vehicle), HCV (Heavy Commercial Vehicle)

On the basis of application, the global car camera cleaning system market can be segmented as:

Night vision Camera, Front/Rear Camera, Parking Camera, Interjection Camera, Cameras in Mirror

On the basis of sales channel, the global car camera cleaning system market can be segmented as:

OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer), Aftermarket

Prominent industry participants includeContinental AG, FicosaInternacional SA, Shenzhen Mingshang Industrial Co., Ltd., dlhBOWLES, Waymo.

The market is highly fragmented in nature owing to presence of a large number of small and medium scale manufacturers offeringCar Camera Cleaning Systems Market tailor made to requirements of end-use industries.