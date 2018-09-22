Bioceramics Market Overview:

Global Bioceramics Market is estimated to reach $27.3 billion by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2017 to 2025. Bioceramics are the ceramic materials used for medical applications, primarily for implants in orthopedics, maxillofacial surgery and for dental implants. It is used for the repair and reconstruction of diseased or damaged parts of the muscular-skeletal system. These are also used for replacing hard tissues in the body like teeth and bone. Commonly used bioceramics are hydroxyapatite, alumina & zirconia. Biological evaluations of bioceramics are discussed from the standpoint of cytotoxicity, tissue irritability, bioceramics-tissue interface and cell adhesion to biomaterial surface. Growing commonness of osteoarthritis among increasing geriatric population around the world is expected to drive the growth of the bioceramics market over the forecasted period.

Growth in healthcare industry in emerging countries, mounting implantable devices market, availability of alternate for metals, and rising implant surgeries and knee & hip joint replacements are the factors driving the growth of the bioceramics market. However, strict clinical & regulatory processes, and instability in alumina prices may hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, growth in nanotechnology in bioceramics might provide with several growth opportunities in the forecasted years.

The global bioceramics market is segmented on the basis of material, type, application, and geography. By material, the market is classified into aluminum oxide, zirconium, calcium sulfate, calcium phosphate, carbon and glass. Type segment is categorized into bioinert, bioactive, and bioresorbable. Further, application segment is bifurcated into bone implants, dental implants, surgical instruments and diagnostic instruments.

Based on geography, bioceramics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consists of UK, Russia, Germany, France and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Key players profiled in the report include Doceram Medical, Institut Straumann AG, Nobel Biocare Services AG, CoorsTek Medical LLC, Zimmer Biomet, CeramTec, Amedica Corporation, CAM Bioceramics B.V., DePuy Synthes, and H.C. Starck GmbH, among others.

