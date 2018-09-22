Worldwide Market Reports added Latest Research Report titled “Mono Vaccine Market – Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018-2026”.

Mononucleosis (mono) also called as glandular fever is infectious disease caused by Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), which can be transmitted through saliva, exposure to cough or sneeze, and by sharing a glass or food utensils with person suffering from mono. This infection is characterized by various symptoms such as fatigue, sore throat, fever, swollen lymph nodes in neck and armpits, swollen tonsils, headache, and skin rash. Although, there is no specific treatment option is avaible for this disease, consumption of adequate amount of nutrition and fluid can help in improving diseased condition.

Increasing prevalence of infectious disease and lack of availability for treatment option are major factors driving growth of the mono vaccine market. According to the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, autoimmune diseases affects more than 23.5 million Americans annually. Research studies have reported link between EBV infection and high risk of developing autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis and systemic lupus erythematosus. For instance, in April 2018, researchers at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center reported that a protein synthesized by the Epstein-Barr virus binds to areas of the human genome linked to an increased risk of certain diseases such as multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, celiac disease, and Type 1 diabetes. However, high cost of research and development and long period for reaching the end-product to market due to various tests and clinical trial are major factors restraining growth of the mono vaccine market.

Several research organizations are working on developing vaccine or treatment for prevention of EBV infections. In April 2018, researchers from Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and the University of Washington discovered human antibody that can block EBV infection. Discovery of new antibody along with its target site is creating new opportunities for development of effective vaccine against EBV virus. Furthermore, in 2017, University of Kansas School of Engineering and School of Pharmacy conducted study to analyze the genetics of human immune responses to develop the basis of an effective vaccine or drug therapy against EBV. Manufacturers are majorly investing in research and development for introducing effective vaccine against EBV infection. Major players operating in mono vaccine market include CNBG, Serum Institute of India, Biokangtai, Merck, Pfizer, GSK, and Sanofi Pasteur

