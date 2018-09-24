Car Parts in Gauteng! CarSparesEzyFind.co.za

Welcome To Carsparesezyfind.co.za

CarSparesEzyFind provides Auto spares Car Parts in Gauteng. Get it with all contact information. Snap picture and request car part for quotes. Find all Car Parts Accessories at CarSparesEzyFind.co.za.

The Hyundai Atos’ distinctive tall styling has already made a mark in the overseas markets. The body of the Atos is a harmony of form and function. Facilitating the maximum use of head space, the “tall boy” design creates a roomier feeling for buyers in this segment. The interior has been reworked and re-engineered, leading to an offering of modern and exciting features that are unique in its class.

The Hyundai Atos can be transformed to carry a combination of passengers and luggage. Both front seats can be reclined to create a semi flat position, whilst the rear seat has double folding mechanisms to maximize the size of the cargo area. With the seats folded down, the new Atos offers 989 litres of cargo carrying space. Now that’s impressive!

New Hyundai Atos comes with 5 years or 150,000km full manufacturers warranty, covering 10 service intervals of 15,000km each. Atos is also equipped with advanced dual hydraulic with 8″ brake booster for smooth braking experience. Atos also have cup holders in front and rear, boot lamp, electric windows, reclining rear seats, storage tray under driver seat, rear window de-mister and rear windscreen wiper, front fog lights, child lock on rear doors, side impact protection beams, high fuel efficiency of 6.4/100 km and many more small but extremely important features makes this car an exceptional drive for city limits.

The new Atos is more than just a small car…It is a crossover vehicle combining the traditional advantages of a small car and the functionality of a multipurpose vehicle in a uniquely styled dinky package. The compact exterior design complements a spacious interior within. The edgy styling conveys confidence and boldness and viewed from any angle the Hyundai Atos is distinctly different looking.

In order to ensure maximum comfort and safety of the driver and passengers, Hyundai paid special attention to all the seats in the Atos. It features an advanced anti-submarine safety frame seat. This design prevents sliding in case of a crash or a sudden stop. This safety frame works in conjunction with the retractable seat belts, ensuring minimum knee injury in the case of severe accidents.

Hyundai Motor Company’s passion for perfection shines brightest in their safety engineering. In the Atos, safety is an integral part of the total process of car design. The ultra high strength dual impact bars, front crumple zones and collapsible steering column contribute to making the Hyundai Atos one of the safest cars in its segment.

