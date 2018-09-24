Europe Organ Preservation Market is expected to be valued at USD 70.41 Million by 2023

Organ preservation involves the removal of body organs, which are then stored for transplantation. Organ preservation systems are prepared and maintained exclusively according to the biological environment (temperature and oxygen) necessary for the storage of certain organs. The different organs of the body require specific and adequate storage conditions to maintain their anatomical and physiological processes. Important parameters in the preservation of the organ include the delivery of high quality organs to donors, which coincides with the adequacy of the patient and the organ, and the recovery of organs life and maintenance functions after the transplant.

In the year 2018, the Europe Organ Preservation Market was valued at USD 50.2 Million, by the year 2023 it is expected to reach USD 70.41 Million with 7.0% CAGR.

Drivers and Restraints:

High prevalence of organic failures, advanced technology in surgeries, increasing number of transplantation surgeries, initiatives taken by government and NGO’s to donate organs, growing penetration by market players. However high cost of organ preservation and unavailability of organ donor are likely to hamper the growth of the market.

Geographic Segmentation

The Europe market has been geographically segmented into Germany, U.K, France, Spain, and Italy. The Europe had high CAGR during the forecast period. The reasons for the same might be the government policies.

Major companies in the market are Essential Pharmaceuticals (U.S.), Dr. Franz Kohler Chemie GmbH (Germany), Organ Recovery Systems (U.S.), Xvivo Perfusion AB (Sweden), and Waters Medical Systems LLC (U.S.).

Scope of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level is assessed and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated.

The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis on prime strategically activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

