HINDI STAGE PLAY- SWEET SUITE

Who doesn’t like comedy? and comedy written by the ‘Master of Farces’- Ray Cooney.

Dreaming Stage, a Delhi based theatre production presents the Hindi adaptation of Ray Cooney’s 28 year old English comedy play ‘Out of Order’.

A government secretary lies his way out of situations, with the help of his innocent junior secretary who gets more & more tangled in the improvised tales as the events unfold. Action takes place in the suite of a posh hotel & everything revolves around the accidents caused by a defective sash window.

Watch Sweet Suite at LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, New Delhi on 5th & 18th Oct, 6.30pm onwards, Director: Nikunj Wadhawan, Tickets: ₹100 onwards.

Book Now- https://in.bookmyshow.com/plays/sweet-suite-hindi-stage-play/ET00083554