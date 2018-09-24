http://www.webnewswire.com/2018/09/21/steroids4u-com-gave-updates-about-the-due-inclusion-of-hgh-products-to-their-inventory/

Erectile dysfunction is a common problem which affects men of all ages across the globe. In current times, some men in their 20’s and 30’s are also struggling with erectile problems.

Erectile dysfunction is the inability of a male to obtain and maintain a satisfactory erection for a certain duration for sexual activity. While some men are not able to get hard for intercourse, others manage to get an erection but are unable to maintain the same during intercourse. When erection fades, then it becomes impossible for males to continue with intercourse.

Most of the men have sometimes failed to get it up during intimate sessions. In fact, the entire process of erection consists of a chain reaction of processes which is a bit complex to understand.

The penis remains in a soft stage most of the time. It only gets “turned on” when it receives an adequate quantity of blood inside its chambers to become erect. When the penis fills up completely with blood, an erection takes place.

The relaxation of the muscles of the penis enables the smooth flow of blood to the male reproductive part. When men are sexually stimulated, the neurotransmitter dopamine is released in the brain which sends a message to the male organ to start producing a chemical known as nitric oxide.

While nitric oxide erodes the levels of calcium, dopamine is responsible for boosting male libido. Nitric oxide expands the muscles of the penis for the increased flow of blood. Testosterone assists in the flow of blood to the male organ and are responsible for a functional and healthy sexual system.

Common causes of erectile dysfunction

The penis remains firm and erect only if it filled with blood. Unhindered supply of blood to the penis will sustain the erection, whereas, any obstruction in the circulation of blood will fade the erection. There are numerous factors that directly or indirectly weaken the supply of blood to the male genitalia and lead to erectile dysfunction. Some of the common ones are low testosterone levels, ageing, lack of exercise, unhealthy diet, high bp, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, stress, smoking and alcoholism.

Psychological problems such as anger, guilt, fear, depression and bipolar disorder can also make men soft in their shorts. Insomnia and other sleep disorders can also affect the quality of erection and make men weak in their bedroom.

Treatment Options

There are numerous ways to cure erectile dysfunction, for example, muse therapy, hormone replacement therapy, surgical implants and penile injections. Men can also overcome weak erection by stressing less, leading a healthier life, exercising more and eating better.

Buy Cheap Kamagra Online In UK

Men can also try an erection-enhancing medication called Kamagra to improve the quality of erection and prolong sex duration. Sildenafil Citrate is the principal ingredient of this medicine which works by improving the supply of blood to the erectile tissue of men for a strong and healthy erection. This drug gives men adequate time to indulge in numerous rounds of lovemaking activity. An ED patient can buy Kamagra uk from an established drug store.