Pelican Business Capital Stands As The Best Business Loan Company To Help Entrepreneurs

Newport Beach, CA (September 24, 2018) – Loan disbursing facility which was once the forte of only traditional style banks has undergone a huge overhaul in recent years owing to the emergence of a new entity known as a business loan company. These companies have been established with the sole purpose of providing easy and quick loan facilities to business owners who are facing a cash crunch. They have been becoming particularly popular as alternatives to traditional banks due to their quick loan processing with very little paperwork involved so that the loan is disbursed in a matter of 2-3 days.

Small business owners for whom it is difficult to avail loans from big banks due to a low credit rating or insufficient assets to give as collateral find these loan companies like the Pelican Capital quite an attractive option for meeting their day to day cash needs. Small business loans are easily disbursed by Pelican Capital without much hassle. Many times, they do not even ask for collateral or even a credit rating.

Pelican Business Capital is offering 100% unsecured loans, which means that no collateral is required from any client. Further, they also follow the policy of poor credit business loan and therefore do not insist on any particular credit rating for a client. The only requirements for getting a loan from Pelican Business Capital is that the business should have been operational for at least 3 months and have a monthly revenue of $5000.

There are two main types of loans being offered by Pelican Business Capital. One is a simple lump sum loan which is the easier and quicker option while the other is a business line of credit option for working capital loan requirements through which business owners can draw cash as and when they need it. However, a minimum credit rating is an essential qualification for a business to avail of a line of credit loan. One can also avail a short term business loan which has to be repaid within 3 to 18 months.

About Pelican Business Capital:

Pelican Business Capital offers lucrative financing solutions to their clients through an easy business loan. Their team of financial experts understand each individual client’s unique needs for capital and provide the most suitable business loan with no need of collaterals and minimal paperwork.

For more information, please visit www.pelicanbusinesscapital.com

