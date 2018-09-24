Why Print Media is Still Alive and Well in the Digital Age

Penrith, New South Wales- September 20, 2018. Print media is still a hot deal regardless of the growth of digital marketing solutions. Business cards, flyers and brochures are doing quite well in the world of business. Print media is not dead, dying or even remotely sick. As a matter of fact, the digital age has allowed for developments in printing that have allowed for same day printing of marketing products.

Business cards are still an integral part of marketing for many organizations across the globe to day. Brochures may not be printed out in mass quantities as a few decades ago simply because of the reduction of their applicability. Today they are probably only being used in tradeshows.

Credibility of print media

The fact that it is easy to get business cards is not the only merit of these devices. You can get high quality same day business cards with tremendous ease but more to that they are more credible as a marketing tool. Online marketing is the in-thing now. There are so many companies that have invested heavily in their online presence and branding. It is a great way to reach large populations. However, the credibility of online marketing tools can never match up to that of print media. This is one of the reasons why business cards remain in use. It is possible to track the source of print with more ease compared to digital content.

From a marketing perspective, print media may not really drive huge sales like digital media. However, the simple contrast of ink against paper is a preferred element for many people. There are certain groups of people who simply have no time to read content online on account of the amount of time they spend at their computers or mobile devices. Additionally, given the amount of online content people are exposed to constantly, it is possible that one would remember a business because of a business card than because of a YouTube ad.

Cost aspect

Print media is, shockingly cheaper than most other marketing strategies. Putting up a campaign on Facebook or running a search engine optimization campaign is going to cost a lot more than getting same It always help to look at print media as a strategic way to grow the brand and keep it in the memory of the public rather than a tool for driving massive sales. Either way, print media is very an affordable tool to use especially marketing.

