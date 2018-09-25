Affordable Home Insurance In Killeen, TX

Killeen, TX/2018: Home insurance provides insurance coverage to your property from losses that are caused by uncertain events. Shawn Camp Insurance Agency is an insurance agency that provides a variety of insurance plans to residents of Killeen.

It is a family-owned and operated insurance agency that was established in 1976 and has since then been striving to provide its clients top-notch & speedy services.

Home Insurance

It provides its clients a wide variety of home insurance plans aimed to cover specific types of losses and damages. The insurance policy covers a house, possessions it contains, legal liabilities that ensue from injury to anyone in the property and financial losses due to unforeseen events like theft, storm and fire. Following are some things that are covered under home insurance:

• Dwelling: This provides compensation for any damage or destruction to the house.

• Personal Property: This pays for possessions in the house which are prone to destruction and damage e.g. furniture and appliances.

• Other Structures: Structures which are attached to the house are covered under this policy. Such structures are not a part of the house but are connected to it e.g. sheds and garages. The policy covers any damage to these structures and even pays for rebuilding them.

• Loss Of Use: If a house is not in use for a temporary period due to reasons such as repairs and damage caused due to an unforeseen event, this policy takes care of the additional expenses incurred in staying away. This is done either for a specific period after the loss, or as a percentage of the total living expenses.

• Personal Liability: This coverage protects an individual from illegal lawsuits arising due to an injury caused to a random person on your the premises.

• Medical Payments: Medical bills incurred on a person who was injured on the property are covered under the policy.

Other Services Offered By Them

• Auto Insurance

• RV Insurance

• Motorcycle Insurance

• Boat Insurance

For more information, you can call at (254) 526-0535or visit 2705 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Suite 101 Killeen, Texas 76542. You can also log on to https://www.shawncampinsurance.com/