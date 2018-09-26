Drive-By-Wire Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025

In order to stay ahead of competition in the global drive-by-wire market, automotive component manufactures are pouring money into development of advanced drive-by-wire technology systems. They are also focusing on electric powertrain development. Robert Bosch GmbH, for instance, has developed an e-axle drive system that combines transmission, electric motors, and power electronics in one unit to implement drive-by-wire technology. SKF Group has developed electromechanical actuators which are an integral part of drive-by-wire systems.

Other strategies leveraged by savvy companies in the drive-by-wire market to bolster their positions are carefully-considered acquisitions, partnerships, and divestments.

As per a report by Transparency Market Research, the global drive-by-wire market will likely become worth US$59.5 bn vis-à-vis revenue by 2025 from US$18.22 bn in 2016 by clocking a robust 15.0% CAGR during the period between 2017 and 2025.

Based on applications, the global drive-by-wire market can be segmented into brake-by-wire, electronic throttle control, steer-by-wire, and shift-by-wire. Of them, electronic throttle control segment, which is the oldest form of drive-by-wire technology, is predicted to be the most lucrative segment.

Depending upon geography, the global drive-by-wire market can be divided into Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific, at present, leads the market. The growth in the region is primarily being driven by Japan, China, Australia, South Korea, and India. Expanding at a good clip, the region is slated to grow its market share to 42.6% by 2025.

