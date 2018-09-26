Industrial Gases Market Report 2018 – The Linde Group, Air Products & Chemicals Inc., Air Liquide S.A

Global Industrial Gases Market is estimated to reach $82.4 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2016 to 2024. Industrial gases are important commodities which are critical to various markets they serve. The diversity of industrial gas application supports to reduce the effects of the cyclicality in any single business sector. These gases are formed in bulk and are available in all the three states of matter (liquid, solid, gas). Starting of several industries, such as automobile and construction, increased the industrial gas production. Depending on their various chemical properties such as inertness, reactivity, and other physical properties these gases find application in several industries.
Rising demand for packed food & beverages, globalization of the industry, resource constrains, and growing demand about medical grade gases for medical and health care industry are the factors driving the growth of the industrial gases market. Though, the growing environmental rules associated to the manufacture and usage of industrial gases and high cost of transport & storage of these gases may hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, capacity expansion and development of innovative technologies like molecular sieve separation might provide with several growth opportunities in the forecasted years.
The global industrial gases market is segmented on the basis of products type, production and delivery, application, and geography. The market is segmented by products type into hydrogen, oxygen, carbon dioxide, nitrogen, helium, argon, and acetylene. Further by production and delivery, the market is bifurcated into merchant gases (liquified, tank delivery), merchant gases (cylinder delivery), and high-volume gases (on-site generation). Further, application segment comprises petroleum refinery, chemical production, food processing, healthcare, electronics, metal processing, and other applications.
Based on geography, global industrial gases market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.
The key market players operating in industrial gases market include Air Products & Chemicals Inc., Air Liquide S.A., Praxair, Inc., The Linde Group, Messer Group GmbH, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, BASF SE, Yingde Gases Group Company, AIR WATER INC., and Buzwair Industrial Gases Factories, among others.
