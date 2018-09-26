Your Body Beat Launches their New Posture Corrector Back Brace to help Correct Posture Issues

(September 26, 2018) – Having poor posture while sitting, lying down or even while doing everyday activities is a huge reason for posture problems in many individuals. The good news for those struggling with posture issues is that there is some hope as Your Body Beat launches their new Posture Corrector Brace.

This Posture Corrector Brace will fit around the shoulders and over the upper back of the user. The purpose of the product is to support, not just the back, but also the shoulders and the neck. The good thing about this product is that it works by pulling the shoulders back to a good posture position while re-training the muscles to stay in good posture.

By pulling the shoulders back, the Posture Corrector Brace aligns the structures of the natural position of the muscles and spinal cord. Your Body Beat would also like to encourage daily exercises and/or stretches to go along with the Posture Corrector.

The Posture Corrector Brace will help with relieving pressure around the shoulders, hips, upper back and the neck. It will help stop the progression of injury and will bring many other benefits to the users like spine realignment, injury prevention, etc.

About Your Body Beat:

Your Body Beat is a Brand of What’s Your Beat LLC. They are a small company functioning with the motto of helping people to have better overall health. The products of this company are geared towards helping others feel better inside and out.

For more information, please visit https://www.yourbodybeat.com/

Media Contact:

Your Body Beat

Facebook: www.facebook.com/yourbodybeat

Twitter: www.twitter.com/yourbodybeat

Instagram: @yourbodybeat

Pinterest: www.pinterest.com/yourbodybeat

Email: contact@yourbodybeat.com

Website: https://www.yourbodybeat.com/

###