Godrej Joka is one of the most effective New Project by Godrej Properties

Godrej Developer, known for providing the wonderful feature within the residential project, now’s engaged on premium house property on Godrej Joka. this can offer you 2 to 3 BHK apartment with affordable price sweetness assortment in Kolkata town at Joka. The builder has held the lands for this project in some times past after perceptive with the assistance of his good team. when you are seeking to home for the family and yourself then nobody pre-launch flat are higher than Godrej Joka Kolkata project. this can offer you all essential features in its framework.

Godrej Joka Location & Neighborhood

Godrej Joka Kolkata Home property is enclosed by the complicated shopping malls, multi specialty hospitals, engineering faculties, management training institutes and additionally the excellent place for the work adjusted. a lot of individuals are moving toward the town for the jobs and software system training and Joka is that the best location for the IT professionals in whole kolkata city. The developer has chosen this place after search a lot of time with the assistance of their active team. Godrej developer is one in every of nice name in Kolkata real estate that has been modified the standing of constructions and building.

Godrej Joka Facilities

Godrej Joka flat is that the fantastic residential apartment with fashionable amenities. a number of the highest indentation facilities are athletic facility with water and outlet of water, children’s piece of land, club for celebrating festivals and alternative parties, gym club, oldster sitting area, communication system facilities, wi-fi property, solar power conservation, rain harvest, useful hall, high speed elevator, 24 hrs security system with security guards, 24 hrs water and electricity provide with generator backup, Meditation hall, yoga centre, service staff, of these luxurious facilities can attracts you to buy your dream range in the Godrej Joka venture property that is located Joka a part of town Kolkata, West Bengal.

Contact us for the property Details

Call :- ( IND ) 9810047296, 9810009987 ( UK ) + 44 20 3514 5468, (USA) +1 646 626 4218

Register Here : http://godrejjoka.srkresidency.com for a lot of information.