Non-volatile memory (NVM) Market Report 2018 – Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., International Business Machine Corporation, Crossbar Inc

Global Non-volatile memory (NVM) Market is estimated to reach $115 billion by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2017 to 2025. Non-volatile memory (NVM) is a type of computer memory that has the capability to hold saved data even if the power is turned off. Unlike volatile memory, NVM does not require its memory data to be periodically refreshed. It is commonly used for secondary storage or long-term consistent storage. It is electrically programmable and erasable to store changes in a particular location within the storage device and able to retain that change even after power outage. Presently, non-volatile memory finds its wide application in data centers and consumer electronics, which enhance the data transfer speed and prevent data loss. Hard disk, flash memory, and magnetic tape are the most common examples of non-volatile memories.

Rising demand for non-volatile memory in connected and wearable devices, increasing demand for high speed, highly scalable and low power consumption memory devices, and growing usage of next generation NVM in mobile phones to enhance customer experience are the primary factors to drive the growth of the global non-volatile memory market. However, high design cost, and low write endurance rate are the major drawbacks hindering the market growth. Moreover, growing adoption of high-end computing, servers, and data centers, and emergence of advanced storage technologies such as MRAM, NRAM 3D XPoint, and SONOS are expected to present potential growth opportunities over the forecast timeframe.

Type, application, industry vertical, and geography are the major segments considered in the global non-volatile memory market. The type segment is sub-segmented into electrically addressed (ROM, NVRAM, and emerging memory), mechanically addressed (magnetic tape, hard-disk drive, optical-disk drive, millipede memory, and holographic data storage), and other types (FRAM, Zero RAM, nanobridge, and molecular). The application segment is further bifurcated into consumer electronics, healthcare monitoring, automotive & transportation, enterprise storage, industrial, and others applications (power & energy distribution and defense & aerospace application). Furthermore, by industry vertical the segment includes telecom & IT, healthcare, automotive, energy & power, manufacturing industries, and other industry verticals (BFSI, media & entertainment, and aerospace).

On the basis of geographical analysis the global NVM market is segmented in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico, whereas Europe segment consists of UK, Germany, Russia, France, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into China, Singapore, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Key industries operating in the global NVM market include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., International Business Machine Corporation, Crossbar Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Adesto Technologies, Fujitsu Ltd, Intel Corporation, Micron Technology, Inc., SK Hynix, Inc., and, among others.

Scope of the Global Non-volatile memory (NVM) Market

Type Segments

Electrically Addressed

ROM

NVRAM

Emerging Memory

Mechanically Addressed

Magnetic Tape

Hard-Disk Drive

Optical-Disk Drive

Millipede Memory

Holographic Data Storage

Other Types

FRAM

Zero RAM

Nanobridge

Molecular

Application Segments

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare Monitoring

Automotive & Transportation

Enterprise Storage

Industrial

Others Applications (Power & Energy Distribution And Defense & Aerospace Application)

Industry Vertical Segments

Telecom & IT

Healthcare

Automotive

Energy & Power

Manufacturing Industries

Other industry verticals

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

Russia

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Singapore

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

