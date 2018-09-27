Personal Hygiene Market in India is Predicted to Attain $5.3 Billion by 2025

27 September 2018 –

India Personal Hygiene Market is expected to reach USD 5.3 billion by 2025 owing to the rising demand from younger generation, increasing consumer disposable income and variants availability in market. The increasing spending power of middle class consumers is driving the personal hygiene market. Moreover, Millennials account for about one third of India’s population and more than one third of work force. The increasing inclination of millennials towards better and hygienic lifestyle is resulting in demand for premium hygiene products. Thus, manufacturers are launching products ranges of premium products., for instance, Fresh Deodorant Spicy Black Series by Fog is a premium mass product.

The natural products are gaining importance owing to the increasing environmental awareness. The manufacturers are introducing personal hygiene products made out of natural ingredients. Handmade bar soaps are gaining popularity over the past few years such as, Khadi neem and Tulsi soap. For instance, Medimix a flagship brand of AVA group is one of the most popular brand of handmade soap in India. The health-conscious consumers are looking for chemical free products to maintain their hygiene. Thus, manufacturers are introducing ammonia and alcohol-free products in the market. For instance, NIVEA Fresh Natural Deodorant Roll-on is alcohol free product that provides long lasting freshness with minimum sweating. Numerous variants for single product is expected to drive the personal hygiene market in future. For instance, anti-perspirants comes in various forms such as roll-ons or sticks and sprays in numerous scent.

Traditionally the personal hygiene products were either for unisex or more focused on women. As the men personal hygiene had greater potential of growth, the manufacturers launched products related to men hygiene needs in past few years and is expected to drive the personal hygiene market in future. For instance, Axe Dark temptation shower gel for men from Hindustan Unilever, Nivea Vitality Fresh shower gel for men provides hydration coupled with unique fragrance. The increase in adoption of men hygiene products is expected to drive the personal hygiene market.

With the advancement in technology coupled with high penetration of smart devices such as smart phones and tabs is expected to drive the online distribution platforms. Availability of premium personal hygiene products, imported professional and natural hygiene products at discounted prices are expected to result in a noticeable proliferation of online distribution channels among the consumers. Online beauty retail platforms such as Nykaa and Purplle have emerged as the popular ecommerce beauty shopping sites that offer a wide range of hygiene products among other beauty and personal hygiene products.

However, offline channel is the dominant segment and expected to remain same over the forecast period owing to the presence of numerous organized and unorganized players in the market such as D Mart, Big bazar and others. The retail sector is fragmented with presence of numerous convenience stores in India.

