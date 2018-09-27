Planar light-wave circuit (PLC) splitter Market Report 2018 – Corning Incorporated, Sterlite Technologies, Fiberon Technologies, Go!Foton

Planar light-wave circuit (PLC) splitter Market is a category of optical power managing device which is fabricated by means of silica optical waveguide technology to distribute optical signals from Central Office (CO) to multiple premise locations. The PLC splitters have a wider operating wavelength ranging from 1260 to 1650 nm, than the low-cost fused biconic tapered (FBT) couplers. This technology features an inclusive temperature range, compact design, enhanced reliability, featuring improved uniformity, and a smaller size compared to FBT couplers. They also offer good channel-to-channel uniformity and broader wavelength range, and are extensively used in PON networks to observe optical signal power splitting.
Increasing information transmission need with greater fidelity, innovative technological advancement, and overall cost reduction are the primary factors to drive the growth of the global planar light-wave circuit splitter market. In addition, the growth in e-commerce marketing among population by various business organizations have also supported the market growth, However, costlier technology, and complex manufacturing process are some major glitches to deal with respect to market growth. Moreover, rising demand for 4G and upcoming 5G technology, and adoption of PLC splitters in surveillance, sensors application, and traditional telephone cables are further expected to generate lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the forecast timeframe.
Type, application, and geography are the key segments considered in the global planar light-wave circuit splitter market. The type segment is sub-segmented into 1N and 2N. Moreover, the application segment is further bifurcated into telecommunication, fiber to X system, cable television network, passive optical network, and other applications.
Based on geography, PLC splitter market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consists of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.
The major players operating in the market include Corning Incorporated, Sterlite Technologies, Fiberon Technologies, Go!Foton, Reflex Photonics Inc., Shenzhen Technologies, Prysmian, Finisar Corporation, Huihong Technologies, and oeMarket.com, among others.
The key takeaways from the report
The report will provide detailed analysis of Global Planar Lightwave Circuit Splitter Market with respect to major segments such as type, application, and geography
The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2016 – 2025 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2017 and 2025
Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report
An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Planar Lightwave Circuit Splitter Market has been included in the report
Profile of the key players in the Global Planar Lightwave Circuit Splitter Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies
Scope of the Global Planar Lightwave Circuit Splitter Market
Type Segments
1N
2N
Application Segments
Telecommunication
Fiber To X System (FTTX)
Cable Television Network (CATV)
Passive Optical Network (PON)
Other Applications
Geographical Segments
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Russia
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
South America
Middle East
Africa
