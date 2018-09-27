Single Board Computers Market: Lucrative Opportunities across Globe

​A Single Board Computer is an electronic device installed on single circuit board with micro- processors, memory and other input/output features required for normal functioning of a computer. The Single Board Computer are made by increasing density of integrated circuits. This reduced circuit configuration also reduces the overall cost of the system by reducing number of bus drivers and connectors, by eliminating number of circuit boards required. By merging all the functionalities on a single board, a smaller system popularly known as Single Board Computer is obtained.

Increase in the growth of wireless communication infrastructure and consistent developments of product designing along with increasing demand of Single Board Computer applications in ATM machines, industrial computers, medical equipment automation equipment are the major driving factor for the growth of Single Board Computer market. Easy availability of Single Board Computers and standardized form factors will increase the demand of innovative devices in the market. Increased computing power, high flexibility, lowered power consumption and higher efficiency are the key drivers to drive the market demand of Single Board Computer market. Connectivity via Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and Wi-Fi, are few technological innovation in the field of Single Board Computer trusted communication industry. The consumer need of Single Board Computer differ depending on the deployed environment, application and industries thereby creating demands for various designing needs. Other growth factors includes initiative to develop the designs of devices such that the users have the access to latest software and hardware components at the outset. Major restraint for Single Board Computer market is technological drawbacks as application platforms cannot be aligned to replace latest technology processor as the whole system is integrated on a single board, thereby restricting immediate application or usage for a considerable duration. Another restraining factor affecting the growth of this Single Board Computer market is inefficient cooling process. Multicore Single Board Computer in today’s marketplace is the new upcoming opportunity for Single Board Computer market. Customized Single Board Computer is an upcoming embedded platform that contains a carrier board and Computer on Module.

Single Board Computer market is segmented by technology as aTCA (Advanced Telecommunications Computing Architecture), compact PCI (Peripheral Component Interconnect), VME (Versacard Multibus Eurocard), VPX (Virtual Path Cross-connect), VXS and Mezzanine. aTCA, LTE (Long term Evolution) and WiMax are the leading technologies during the forecast period. Additionally, SBC market has been segmented as end user majorly in medical industry, precision agriculture, military & aerospace, defense, retail & hospitality, transportation and digital logistics, intelligent systems, communications and networking, embedded control subsystems and industrial automation & control among others. Furthermore, Single Board Computer (SBC) market is also segmented by processor type as ARM cortex, Intel, Power Architecture of NXP semiconductors and others. Others include processors of Qualcomm, Samsung, Rabbit. By geography, the Single Board Computer market has been segmented into various regions namely Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa (ME&A) and South America. North America leads the Global Single board computer market followed by APAC and Europe. APAC region is estimated to grow at a very high growth rate due to steady economic growth. China , Japan and India are the emerging market in APAC region. The US region has the highest adoption rate for Single Board Computer market.

Various key players of Single board computer market include AAEON Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan), ADES Corporation (Taiwan), Armor Link International (Cyprus), Emerson ( Missouri, U.S.), Eurotech (Italy) , GE Intelligent Platform (Virginia, U.S.), Versa Logic Corp. ( Tualatin), Digi International (Minnetonka) , Wandboard, Advantech (Munich, Germany) , Eurotech Group (Udine, Italy), Kontron (Augsburg) , Adlink Technology (Taiwan), Radisys (Hillsboro, United States), Mercury Systems (Chelmsford), Olim ex (Bulgaria), UDOO, Arbor Solutions (Taipei), American Portwell (Arizona), and NET Burner (San Diego) among others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

