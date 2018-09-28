Gas Sensors Market Report 2018 – Alphasense, City Technology Ltd., Amphenol Corporation, Bosch Sensortec

Gas sensors are used to detect the actual gas thicknesses in gas leakages as well as gas production. PID (photoionization detectors), solid-state gas sensors, electrochemical gas sensors, catalytic gas sensors, and infrared gas sensors are some of the gas sensor products used widely in various end use applications. Gas sensors find various applications in water & wastewater treatment, medical, oil & gas, automotive & transportation, food & beverages, metals & chemicals, consumer electronics, environmental monitoring, power stations, and mining, among others. Users growing awareness about refining air quality, and stringent supervisory framework about worker safety & health due to rising initiatives taken by governments globally is expected to boost the growth of the market over the forecasted period.
Rising government initiatives & rules, MEMs-based sensors, advancement of miniaturized wireless sensors, and users growing responsiveness about air quality control are the factors driving the growth of the gas sensors market. However, high cost and technical problems may hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, high acceptance in consumer electronics applications and rising demand of IoT applications might provide with several growth opportunities in the forecasted years.
The global gas sensors market is segmented on the basis of gas type, technology, application, and geography. Gas type includes, carbon monoxide, oxygen, carbon dioxide, NOx Sensors, and Others. The gas sensors market is segmented by technology as electrochemical, solid state/metal oxide semiconductor, catalytic, photoionization detectors, infrared, laser, zirconia, and others (polymers, carbon nanotube, paramagnetic, & thermal conductivity). Further, application comprises medical, Building Automation & Domestic Appliances, petrochemical, automotive, industrial, environmental monitoring, and others.
Based on geography, global gas sensors market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.
The key market players include Dynament, Alphasense, City Technology Ltd., Amphenol Corporation, Bosch Sensortec, ams AG, Figaro Engineering Inc., SenseAir AB, Membrapor AG, and Siemens AG, among others.
Scope of the Global Gas Sensors Market
Gas Type Segments
Carbon Monoxide
Oxygen
Carbon Dioxide
NOx Sensors
Others
Technology Segments
Electrochemical
Solid State/Metal Oxide Semiconductor
Catalytic
Photoionization Detectors
Infrared
Laser
Zirconia
Others
Application Segments
Medical
Building Automation & Domestic Appliances
Automotive & Transportation
Industrial
Environmental Monitoring
Petrochemical
Others
Geographical Segments
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
India
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
South America
Middle East
Africa
