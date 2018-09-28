New Artisanal Market Opens in Concord, MA

On September 26th, 2018 the residents of Concord, MA will get the chance to experience the newly opened Concord Market, located at 77 Lowell Road in Millbrook Tarry; a mixed-use development in Concord, MA. The approximately 15,000 square-foot market located in Concord Center will house specialty, craft and locally sourced products from around the region. Customers can look forward to carefully selected meats, seafood, charcuterie and cheeses, fresh local produce, a full-service bakery, butcher, craft beers, artisanal wines, a juice bar, a flower department and hundreds of specialty food items. In addition, the market will house one of the largest prepared food sections in the area for those looking to pick up a delicious meal on the go.

“Concord Market is the realization of the community’s desire to return a market to Concord Center. We appreciate all the effort by the citizens, town officials and staff who have worked hard with us to make it a reality. I am confident that Concord Market will be a great asset to the town in many ways,” said Jim White owner of Concord Market and the neighboring Trail’s End Café restaurant.

Heading up the culinary team of the Market is Culinary Director Chef Matt Molloy. Chef Molloy is a seasoned veteran who served as chef at restaurants including The Inn at Hastings Park – Relais & Châteaux, Lumiere and Beacon Hill Hotel & Bistro in Boston, MA. “The market is going to serve the community in so many ways, first and foremost as a place people can shop and feel good about the small batch, high quality, food they’re bringing home to their families. Beyond that, we’ll be a place for people to grab meals to go, we’re planning on having a robust catering division and we’ll also be creating programing including cooking demos and classes, tastings, dinners and more. All of these offerings will be great for Concord and the surrounding communities,” said Molloy. Guests can look forward to slow roasted meats and seasonal vegetables, rotisserie chickens, fresh seafood and handmade pastas made daily.

Concord Market provides plenty to attract the eye and delight the senses inside the four walls and will extend its offerings into the broader community as well. “We plan on being at people’s gatherings and celebrations whether through our catering or floral departments. We also hope to create programs that serve the community. Through special events and demonstrations and sharing information about the food system and the wonderful vendors, producers and farms, we want to be a vital part of the town,” said Elizabeth Akehurst-Moore, CEO of Concord Market.

The market officially opens to the public on Wednesday, September 26th, 2018 and the hours of operation will be Monday-Saturday: 7:00AM-8:00PM and Sunday 8:00AM-7:00PM. For more information on Concord Market call 978-369-7500 or visit its website at: www.theconcordmarket.com.