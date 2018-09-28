United States Hotels Market Analytics To 2022: Rooms And Revenue Analytics | Aarkstore

Aarkstore Enterprise announced latest Market Research Report Titled “United States Hotels Market Analytics To 2022: Rooms And Revenue Analytics”

Summary

Hotels (establishments that provide paid lodging and full guest services, typically with a continuous staff presence) market have seen moderate change in the recent years and is also expected to evolve in similar fashion in the near future.

During 2013-2017 the overall room occupancy rate in the US inclined at a CAGR of 1.75% with 65.72% of occupancy rate in 2017. Considering the occupancy rate by segments, Luxury hotels accounted for highest occupancy of 76.43% in 2017 while Budget hotels segment registered lowest occupancy of 59.67%. The former registered a CAGR of 0.68% while the later recorded a CAGR of 2.06%

The report United States Hotels Market Analytics to 2022: Rooms and Revenue Analytics provides deep dive data analytics on wide ranging Hotels business aspects including overall revenue by customer type – Business and Leisure, by type of hotel – Budget, Midscale, Upscale & Luxury, Room & Non-Room Revenues, Number of Establishments & Rooms and Guest In-Flows for the period 2013 to 2017 and forecast to 2022.

Furthermore, the report also details out Room Occupancy Rate (percentage of available rooms sold during a given period), Rooms Nights Available – Occupied and Revenue per Room by Hotel Category for the period 2013 to 2022 along with Total Revenues by Hotel Category & Customer Type.

The report acts as an essential tool for companies active or plans to venture in to United Statess Hotels business. The comprehensive statistics within the report provides insight into the operating environment of the market and also ensures right business decision making based on historical trends and industry model based forecasting.

Scope

– Overview of the Hotels business in United States.

– Analysis of the Room Occupancy Rate, Rooms Nights Available and Occupied and total Number of Hotel Establishments & Rooms

– Historic and forecast revenues by Customer type and Hotel Category for the period 2013 through to 2022

– Analytics on Revenue stream – Total Revenue, Room & Non-Room Revenue,Revenue per Available and Occupied Room and Total Revenue per Available Room by Hotel Category & Customer Type.

Reasons to buy

– Embrace the market information at Category and segment level for precise marketing plan

– Outline investments on potential growth factors considering actual market size and future prospects

– Evolve business plans based on forecasts information.

