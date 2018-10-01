Global Drone Analytics Market Is Expected to Reach $15.61 Billion by 2025

Global Drone Analytics Market Report forecast that the global drone analytics market size is expected to reach $15.61 Billion by 2025. In this report, the global drone analytics market forecast says that the market is growing at a CAGR of 34.1% from 2017 to 2025. By geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Drone analytics is the process which includes the analysis of data that is captures from several kinds of drone to give significant patterns that can monitor business decisions. The drone analytics find a widespread application in industries such as aerial monitoring, geolocation tagging, 3D modelling, ground exploration, volumetric calculations, thermal detection, and other applications.

Drone Analytics Market (By Type: On-Demand, and On-Premises; By Solution: Point Solutions, and End to End Solutions; By Application: Geolocation Tagging, Thermal Detection, Aerial Monitoring, Ground Exploration, 3D Modelling, Volumetric Calculations, and Other Applications; By Industry: Construction, Agriculture & Forestry, Insurance, Utility, Mining & Quarrying, Telecommunication, Oil & Gas, Scientific Research, Transportation, and Other Industries; By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW) Global Scenario, Market Size, Outlook, Trend and Forecast, 2016 – 2025

The global drone analytics market is mainly driven by high demand of drone analytics for usage in commercial applications

Rising demand for drone analytics in commercial applications, enhancement of complex and advanced drone software, and increasing need for urbane industry specific analysis solutions are the major drone analytics market trend. However, growing concerns over data-security and cyber-security is the limiting factor for the drone analytics market growth. Moreover, implementation of the Internet of Things (IoT) in drones, and improved acceptance of autonomous drones by various law enforcement organizations is likely to generate profitable growth opportunities for the market in the forecast period

Type, solution, application, industry, and geography are the categorization of the global drone analytics market. Type segment is categorized into on-premises, and on-demand. Solution segment is classified into end to end solutions, and point solutions. By Application, the market comprises ground exploration, geolocation tagging, 3D modelling, volumetric calculations, thermal detection, aerial monitoring, and other applications. Industry segment is bifurcated into telecommunication, construction, insurance, utility, agriculture & forestry, transportation, mining & quarrying, oil & gas, scientific research, and other industries.

Geographically, the market has been bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (France, Italy, UK, Russia, Germany, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific) and RoW (South America, Middle East, and Africa) are the key geographical regions included in this market.

On-demand, by type is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

On the basis of type segment, on-demand sub-segment is anticipated to grow with the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth is attributed to growing demand for cloud-based drone analytics solutions from end-user industries such as construction, agriculture, and mining. Besides, on-premises segment led the type segment with major drone analytics market share.

End to end solutions is likely to attain the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2025

End to end, by solution segment is the fastest growing sub-segment in the forecast period, driven by the growing demand for complete packaged solutions starting from data collection to data analysis.

3D modeling in the application segment is anticipated to gain the fastest CAGR over the forecast time frame

The market for 3D modeling in the application segment is growing with speediest CAGR during the forecast period i.e. 2017 – 2025. The quick growth in the segment can be credited to the use of 3D modeling in the mining, construction, and quarrying industries which help the companies to enhance their workflow using drone analytics.

Construction, by industry segment is estimated to gain the fastest CAGR during 2017 to 2025

In the industry segment, construction sub-segment is projected to attain the fastest CAGR owing to the rising use of drone analytics to track the progress of construction activities such as inspection, aerial monitoring and provide actionable insights.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period

Asia-Pacific region is likely to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period owing to the high call for drone analytics operations in nations such as India, China, and Japan. Moreover, commercial sector in these countries is growing at a high rate, and drones are being used for monitoring, surveying, and inspection applications in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The key players profiled in the report include Airware, DroneDeploy, PrecisionHawk, Kespry Inc., AeroVironment, Delta Drone, Pix4D, Esri, and VIATechnik, among others.

