These guide you how to care for your wedding hair accessory tips

Keeping your wedding hair accessory permits you to not solely reminisce-touching and feeling the textures of that day-but it’s one thing which will be shared with others. though daughters and nieces might not wish to wear your dress, as wedding dress designs apace modification and should seem dated, she would possibly wish to borrow your bridal jewellery because it offers further choices for those needing to incorporate family heritage into their marriage. Properly storing your wedding hair accessories can enable future generations to get pleasure from them additionally.

Box it up

Materials:

S****y acid-free box

Acid-free tissue paper

Foam ball (optional)

Before you store away your bridal accessories, you wish to form positive that they’re well protected and secure. solely use acid-free tissue because it will not cause your veil or piece to yellow. even be bound to not use plastic to wrap your piece in because the chemicals in plastic can cause discoloration to material and trim over long periods of your time.

Take your acid-free tissue and gently wrap your headpiece. If your bridal hair accent is one that conforms to the pinnacle, attempt wrapping a Styrofoam® ball in acid-free paper or mold the tissue into a ball to rest your headpiece on for support and to stay its form. Once you’ve got the piece wrapped, place it within the box and add additional tissue to stay it from shifting.

If storing a veil place sheets of acid-free tissue between the layers.

When storing your wedding hair accessories it’s necessary to seek out a durable acid-free box to position them in. If you’re keeping your items tucked away in a very closet or underneath a bed, there’s an opportunity that the box could also be unwittingly placed underneath alternative things and squished. Having a box with a robust frame can facilitate stop your items from being distorted underneath crushing weight.

Stash it

Once the hair accessory is secure within the box, store it in a very dry dark place, like underneath the bed or a closet. Avoid areas with humidness and temperature extremes like attics and basements. conjointly steer beyond garages as mildew and pests might create its means into the box and cause harm.

