E-Passports Market – Advanced technologies, Forecast and Winning Imperatives, 2018 – 2025

Analytical Research Cognizance has announced the addition of the “e-Passports Market” by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis. This report will help the viewer in Better Decision Making.

This report studies the Global e-Passports Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global e-Passports market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

E-passports are used to authenticate the identity of a traveler during international travels. This technology stores data about the traveler on a smart chip, which bears a unique identification number, and a digital signature.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered:

Gemalto Shanghai Mite Speciality & Precision Printing India Security Press Beijing Jinchen Cvic Security Printing Bundesdruckerei Japan National Printing Bureau Goznak

…Continued

Request a sample of this report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/82509

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers:

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:

Ordinary E-passport and Service & Diplomatic E-Passport.

Market segment by Application, split into:

Adults and Children .

Buy this report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/82509

In terms of geography, APAC accounted for the majority market share and will continue to dominate the market during the forecasted period.

In 2017, the global e-Passports market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of E-Passports are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders:

E-Passports Manufacturers

E-Passports Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

E-Passports Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the E-Passports market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Major Points from TOC:

Chapter One: Industry Overview of E-Passports

Chapter Two: Global E-Passports Competition Analysis by Players

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

Chapter Four: Global E-Passports Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States E-Passports Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Six: EU E-Passports Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Seven: Japan E-Passports Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Eight: China E-Passports Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Nine: India E-Passports Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia E-Passports Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Twelve: E-Passports Market Dynamics

Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix