Signalling System 7 Market: Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size & Forecasts to 2023

Crystal Market Research has announced the addition of the “Signalling System 7 Market Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2018-2023” report to their offering.

The Signalling System 7 Market was worth USD 0.51 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 0.69 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.35% during the forecast period.

Signalling System 7 – Competitive Insights:

The major players in the market are Sonus Networks, Dialogic Networks (India) Pvt Ltd, Ericsson, Oracle Corporation, Mitel, Huawei, Tieto and NetNumber Inc. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Signalling System 7 – Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Signaling System 7 (SS7) is a media communications signalling architecture generally used for the set up and tear down of phone calls. It has a powerful protocol stack that makes use of out-of-band signaling to communicate between components of public switched telephone network (PSTN). Lately it has been superseded by the Diameter signaling protocol on all-IP systems. Signaling in communication is the exchange of control information related with the setup and release of a phone approach a media telecommunications circuit. Examples of control data are the digits dialed by the caller and the caller’s functional number. SS7 makes use of basic channel signaling, in which the path and facility used by the signaling is independent and different from the tsignaling without first seizing a voice channel, prompting huge savings and performance enhances in both signaling and use of channel.

Signalling System 7 – Drivers and Restraints:

The elements adding to the development of the market are switch to intelligent network has expanded the general reliability of the network, expanding flagging system7 over asynchronous transfer mode (ATM), relocation to IP and expanding demand for SMSC and MSC because of extension of SMS drive. Nonetheless, factors, for example, roaming complexity and absence of network security are impeding the development of the SS7 market.

The Signalling System 7 Market is segmented as follows-

Signalling System 7 – By Type:

Comprises Access Link

Bridge Link

Cross Link

Diagonal Link

Extended Link

Fully Associated Link

Signalling System 7 – By Application:

Comprises Industrial

Medical and Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Aerospace and Defence

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Signalling System 7 – Market Segmentation:

Signalling System 7 – By Region:

North America – U.S, Canada, Mexico

Europe – Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific – Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World – Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Others

Signalling System 7 – Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

North America represented the biggest share of the market with USD 249.6 million in 2016. The Asian area offers an immense development potential for SS7 Signaling Transfer Point because of fast technological advancement and presence of an extensive number of ventures. Asian nations are foreseen to enrol the highest CAGR of 3.75% over the conjecture time frame, 2016-2022, inferable from increment request in innovation and speculations by different system administrator in the region.

Signalling System 7 – ToC:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Market Analysis by Regions

5. Signaling System 7 (SS7) Market , By Type

6. Signaling System 7 (SS7) Market , By Application

7. Signaling System 7 (SS7) Market , By Region

8. Company Profiles

9. Global Signaling System 7 (SS7) Market Competition, by Manufacturer

10.Signaling System 7 (SS7) Market Forecast (2018-2023)

…

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Signalling System 7 market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2023 for overall Signalling System 7 market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World, which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all regions.

Also, key Signalling System 7 market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered.

