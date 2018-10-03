Global Alzheimer’s disease, Dementia and Ageing Awareness

Lexis brings in a new spin on conferences by presenting the latest scientific improvements in the fields of Neurology and Neuroscience. Zurich is all set for an amazing event as LEXIS proudly presents the “Global Alzheimers, Dementia and Ageing Awareness” slated on July 17-18, 2019 at Zurich, Switzerland. The theme of the conference is “Global Voice and Awareness on Alzheimers Disease and Dementia Care”.

The conference will cover the translational nature of Neurological research, with emphasis on both the basic science as well as its applications in Industry and Academia. Presentations will include major research advances in Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, brain injury, ageing awareness, Parkinson’s diseases, dementia nursing, stroke, neurodegenerative diseases, prevention and therapy of the disease, and other related neurological disorders. The ground breaking series of Alzheimer’s, Dementia and Ageing Awareness Conferences attract international medical and scientific professionals from worldwide.​​

This will provide a grand platform for students and other researchers to exhibit their work and get recognized amidst the most eminent people.

Why should you attend?

Identify Trends and Debate about their Impact on this Market.

This International meeting is an effort to make possible interactions among world leading scientists, research scholars, professionals, young researchers from different parts of the world to exchange their knowledge

A Unique Opportunity for Advertisers and Sponsors at this International event.

The conference gathering includes word class specialists in the field of Neurology

Hear the New Generation of Startups that is Turning Ideas into High Impact Solutions.

Explore New Partnering Opportunities and Funding Possibilities.

Connect with Key Players in the Life Sciences Sector, such as Large Companies, Hospitals, Laboratories, Universities, Public agencies, Investors, and Entrepreneurs.

Target Audience

Industry Executives

Neurologists and Directors

Physicians

Neuroscientists

Psychiatrists

Psychologists

Neurosurgeons

Nutritional Scientists

Industrial Experts

Lecturers and Students from Academia in the study of Diseases

geriatricians

Students from Academia in the research of Dementia

Specialists

Entrepreneurs & Startups

Accelerators, Incubators and Associations

Service Providers

Why in Switzerland?

With the ageing population Switzerland is becoming the boom in the number of dementia patients. About more than 100,000 people are suffering from Dementia in Switzerland. The Swiss Alzheimer’s Association is accepting that there will be about more than 300,000 people with dementia by 2050 that means every one in eight people over 65 years of age will be affecting with dementia unless the innovations are made in the area of prevention and treatment of Alzheimer’s and Dementia. In Switzerland there are about 18 companies are working to develop the drug to treat Alzheimer’s and Dementia. The top most companies are Novartis and Roche.

Number of people with dementia in Switzerland

CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS

Alzhimers Disease and DementiaClinical Trials Alzhiemers and DementiaAlzhemiers Causes, Pathogenesis and PreventionVascular DementiaDementia with Lewy Body DLBAgeing and GerontologyGeriatrics Care Practice and NursingNeurodegeneration and GeneticsParkinsons Disease and Movement DisordersNeurology and NeuroscienceNeuroimaging in Dementia and AlzheimersNursing care in DementiaMental Health and WellbeingChildhood Trauma and DementiaManagement of DementiaBiomarkers for DementiaAnimal Models and Translational MedicineHuntingtons DiseasePsychiatry and Psychological DisordersNeuro-Oncology and Neuro ImmunologyPallative Care