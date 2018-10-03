Global Image Guided Surgery Devices Market Is Expected To Reach $5.4 Billion By 2024

Global Image Guided Surgery Devices Market Report, forecast that the global market is expected to reach $5.4 Billion by 2024 from $3.3 Billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2016 to 2024. By geography, Asia Pacific and North America are expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% and 6.5%, respectively, during the forecast period.

“Image Guided Surgery Devices Market (By Device Type: Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Machine, X-Ray Fluoroscopy, Endoscopes, Position Emission Tomography (PET) And Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT); By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW) Global Scenario, Market Size, Outlook, Trend and Forecast, 2015-2024”

The global image guided surgery devices market is driven by factors such as, enhanced healthcare infrastructure, growing commonness of cancer & cardiovascular diseases, increasing spending on healthcare, and need for minimal invasive surgeries. Advancements in technology and untapped markets are anticipated to provide growth prospects for the market. Though, lack of expert professionals and high cost of machines may pose challenge for the market.

The global image guided surgery devices market is categorized into device type, and geography. Device type is bifurcated into computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine, X-ray fluoroscopy, endoscopes, position emission tomography (PET) and single photon emission computed tomography (SPECT).

The key geographical segments of global image guided surgery devices market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America held around half of the global market share in 2016, followed by Europe. Whereas, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the market, owning to expanding healthcare sector and growing prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, neurological disorders, and others.

The key players operating in the global image guided surgery devices market include Medtronic plc, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Siemens Healthcare, General Electric Company, Toshiba Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Zimmer Holdings, Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., Canon Inc., and Brainlab AG, among others.

