SISTec Ratibad constitutes its student activity council

SISTec-E and SJStec-R located at Ratibad campus formed its Student Activity Council (SAC) for the year 2018-19 with members comprising from various branches of engineering. The member’s took pledge to follow all duties and guidelines sincerely and honestly with traditions and ethos of the institution. The elected members was honoured and congratulated with role badges by Principal, Dr Jyoti Deshmukh and Vice-Principal Dr Ekta Mishra in a ceremony in which faculty members and students were present. Apart from above council members were formed for Branch Coordination, Cultural Committee, Training &Placement Committee, SPORTS Commit-tee, Hostel & Mess, IT& Editorial Committee Sudhir Kumar Agrawal Chairman, Sager Group congratulated all the members of Student Activity Council and Dr. JvotiDesh-mulch, Principal SISTec-E/R, welcomed all the members on the board.

