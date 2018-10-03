South Africa Crop Protection Market Outlook to 2022: Ken Research

The report titled “South Africa Crop Protection Market Outlook to 2022 – By Herbicides, Insecticides, Fungicides, Biopesticides and others; By Generic and Patented Pesticides; By Technicals and Formulations; By Crops (Cereal Crops, Fruit Crops and Vegetable Crops)” provides a comprehensive analysis of the crop protection market in South Africa. The report focuses on overall market size, market segmentation by type of pesticides (Herbicides, Insecticides, Fungicides, Biopesticides and others), by type of herbicides (Glyphosate, Methotrexate and Triazine), by type of insecticides (Pyrethroids and Abamectin), by type of fungicides (Triazole, Azoxystrobin and Carbendazim), by type of product (generic and patented), by form of pesticide (Liquid, Granules and Powder), by type of crops (Cereal, Fruits and Vegetable crops), by type of cereal crops (Corn, Wheat and Barley, Canola, Soybean, Sunflower and others), by type of vegetable crops (Potato, Tomato and others) and by market structure (organized and unorganized sector). The report also covers the overall competitive landscape; government’s role and regulations, decision making process used by farmers before purchasing crop protection products, trends and developments and issues and challenges in the crop protection market. The report concludes with market projections for future for the market described above highlighting the major opportunities and cautions for South Africa crop protection market.

South Africa Crop Protection Market Overview and Size

South Africa is one of the most developed countries in the African region. Agriculture is the backbone of the South African economy. Presently, South Africa is not only self-sufficient in virtually all major agricultural products but is also a net food exporter, which makes it 1 out of 6 countries in the world capable of exporting food on a regular basis. The crop protection market in South Africa is at a growing stage. Newer crop protection products are coming into South Africa in a bid to increase the yield of crops. South African crop protection market is dominated by imports. With no technical being manufactured in South Africa, the country has been majorly dependent on several countries for the procurement of technical which are used in crop protection. Majority of the global players have concentrated the crop protection market in South Africa. The market has attained steady growth over the period of five years from 2012 to 2017. The major reason for growth of the crop protection market was an increase in investment in research and development and new chemicals coming in to bring more effectiveness to the products.

South Africa Crop Market Segmentation

By Type of Pesticides

The contribution of herbicides to the overall revenue of crop protection market has been increasing in the past few years. This was due to weeds becoming resistant to herbicides which were traditionally used. An increase in the number of resistant weeds made crop protection companies to focus on bringing out newer herbicides. Insecticides are stated to increase in the future due to the growing number of insects and pests. Climate change will also result in pests becoming adaptive; as a result newer insecticides will be required to control the insects and pests. Fungicides are still not used in an extensive manner. This is mainly due to the limited remedial measures that fungicides offer. Fungicides can only act against fungal infections and cannot control growth of pests or insects. The amounts of fungal infections are limited on crops. The biopesticides market is still at a nascent stage with a huge potential to grow in the future. Farmers and the farming community are still unfamiliar with biopesticides and their effectiveness. Since biopesticides leave little or no residue behind, with stricter Maximum Residue Level guidelines coming in, biopesticides is anticipated to grow in the future.

By Nature of Pesticides

Presently, the generic pesticides dominate the crop protection market. In the future, a lot of active ingredients are going to become off patent products. This is going to increase the number of generic pesticides in the market. The increase in number of patented products is due to increase in investment in research and development in biopesticides and investment into manufacturing conventional pesticides with lower residues.

By Type of Crops

Cereal crops especially Maize has contributed highest in the overall crop protection market revenues in 2017. Maximum demand for crop protection products are from cereal crops. The major pesticides used in cereal crops are Glyphosate, 2.4D and Metolachor. In case of Fruit crops, both herbicides and insecticides are used for crop protection. Major crops such as apples, apricots and grapes account for nearly half of the production of fruits. The pesticides are effective in combating against pests and increase the yield of the fruits. The share of application of crop protection products on fruit crops is expected to increase in the future. Vegetable crops are grown across all the regions in South Africa in different quantities. The most used pesticide in the vegetable crop industry is Chlorpropham. It is an herbicide and it accounts for the majority of the crop protection product used in vegetable crops.

Competitive Landscape in South Africa Crop Protection Market

The South African crop protection market is an import oriented market with 100% of the technicals used in crop protection formulas are imported from overseas countries. It is a well regulated market with the presence of top global crop protection companies in the market. . The global players with their recent mergers or acquisitions have consolidated their position in the global level with a view to increase their market share further. The crop protection market is expected to get extremely competitive in the future, and the growth is going to be steady. The mergers have ensured a lot of entry barriers in the industry. Hence it will be tougher for the newer companies to enter into the market.

South Africa Crop Protection Market Future Outlook and Projections

It is anticipated that the crop protection market in South Africa will continue to grow in the coming years. This is majorly due to growing population, increasing focus on food security, increased investment in research and development, increase in crop protection products and increase in farming income. One major factor that will be limiting the growth of the crop protection market is stringent government regulations and phasing out many of the existing active ingredient.

Key Segments Covered:-

Type of Pesticides:-

Herbicides: Glyphosate, Methotrexate, Triazine, Others

Insecticides: Pyrethroids and Abamectin, Others

Fungicides: Triazole, Azoxystrobin and Carbendazim, Others

Biopesticides

Rodenticides, Plant Growth Regulators, Adjuvants

Nature of Pesticides:- Generic, Patented

Form of Pesticides:- Liquid, Granules and Powder

Market Structure:- Organized, Unorganized

Type of Crops:- Cereal Crops, Fruit Crops, Vegetable Crops

Key Target Audience:- Crop Protection Companies, Crop Protection Associations, International Investors, Chemical Companies, International Crop Protection Companies

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period – 2012-2017

Forecast Period – 2018-2022

Companies Covered:- Villa, Arysta, Syngenta, Bayer, Dow-DuPont, BASF, ADAMA, Monsanto

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Executive Summary

Stakeholders in South Africa Crop Protection Market

Research Methodology

Overview and Genesis of South Africa Crop Protection Market

Value Chain Analysis of South Africa Crop Protection Market

South Africa Crop Protection Market Size by Revenues, 2012-2017

South Africa Crop Protection Market Segmentation, 2012-2017

Trade Scenario in South Africa Crop Protection Market, 2013-2017

Decision Making Process Used by Farmers Before Purchasing Crop Protection Products

Trends and Developments in South Africa Crop Protection Market

Issues and Challenges in South Africa Crop Protection Market

Government Role and Regulations in South Africa Crop Protection Market

Recent Investment Details (Mergers, Acquisition and Partnerships in Crop Protection Market)

SWOT Analysis for South Africa Crop Protection Market

Competition Scenario in South Africa Crop Protection Market

Competitive Analysis of Major Companies in the South Africa Crop Protection Market

Company Profiles of Major Players in South Africa Crop Protection Market

Company Profiles of Major Distributors in South Africa Crop Protection Market

South Africa Crop Protection Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2018 – 2022E

Analyst Recommendations

