Asia-Pacific Point Of Care Diagnostics Market By Product 2018-2023

Overview:

In the year 2018, Asia-Pacific Point of care Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 3.63 Billion. By the year 2023, it is expected to reach USD 5.92 Billion at pace of 10.28% CAGR.

Point of care diagnosis involves the analysis of samples at the point of care to facilitate a rapid diagnosis and a treatment plan. Point-of-care diagnosis enables the early detection of disease and can have a significant impact on the medical outcome of the treatment of the disease. The different types of technologies used in point-of-care diagnostics are agglutination, flow, biosensors, solid phase and assays.

Underlying Causes

The growth for Asia-Pacific Point of care Diagnostics market is driven due to factors like increasing demand for EMR (electronic medical records), rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growing awareness about Point of care Diagnostics, and rising healthcare expenditure. In addition, advancement of technologies, increasing investments by private organizations, and introduction of cost effective and high quality medical solutions are expected to drive the market growth. However, unfavorable reimbursement policies, stringent government rules, and limited availability of skilled professionals are expected to hinder the growth rate for Asia-Pacific Point of care Diagnostics Market during the forecast period.

Geographic Segmentation:

Based on geography the Asia-Pacific Polymerase Chain Reaction Market has been primarily divided into China, India, South Korea, Japan and Australia. China and India holds the largest market share in the Asia-Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market during the forecast period.

Key Players:

Leading companies for Asia-Pacific Point of care Diagnostics market are Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Roche Diagnostics Limited, BioMerieux, Siemens Healthcare, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Johnson & Johnson, Alere Inc., and PTS Diagnostics.

