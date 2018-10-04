Endoscopy Equipment Market Analyzed Closely in New Market Research Report

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Endoscopy Equipment Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Endoscopy Equipment Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Endoscopy Equipment.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Endoscopy Equipment Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Endoscopy Equipment Market are Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Arthrex, Inc., Karl Storz GmbH & Co. Kg, Olympus Corporation, Smith & Nephew PLC, Cook Medical, Inc. and B. Braun Melsungen AG. According to report the global endoscopy equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Endoscope equipment is a device used for complete diagnostic and can be inserted into hollow cavities and visceral organs of the body such as lungs, brain, abdomen, gastrointestinal (GI) tract and other tissue and organs. The endoscope is done to scan abdominal pain, digestive tract bleeding, and other abdominal & gastrointestinal conditions. The technology of endoscopy has changed the view of detecting diseases. The way surgeries were performed earlier were highly invasive and are gaining attention across the world. This technology results in fewer complications in post-surgery and reduces scars on the body. These surgeries diminish the length of stay at the hospital and provide accurate diagnostic. Endoscopy equipment gives a direct vision of the organs, unlike other medical imaging devices.

In addition, technological advancement in visualization, surgical and diagnosis endoscopic treatment and growth in consciousness of endoscopic technologies are driving the demand for endoscopy equipment market. Further, its advantages among the patients and medical specialists are also boosting the market growth. Besides, the nonsurgical use of endoscopy systems has been a key factor motivating the demand from the endoscopy equipment market. On the other side, lack healthcare infrastructure in developing and underdeveloped regions coupled with skilled technicians are likely to hamper the growth of endoscopy equipment market.

In terms of geographies, North America dominates the growth of the endoscopy equipment market followed by Europe region. The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in this market. Further, North America region is driven by the factors such as favorable reimbursement policies, increasing occurrence of cancer and growing investments by hospitals to purchase new endoscopic equipment. In the Europe region, factors such as growing research activities to improve endoscopy are contributing to the growth of the endoscopy equipment market. Additionally, in Asia Pacific region upsurge in demand for least invasive surgeries, growing disposable incomes, affordable solutions and increase funding in R&D in the advanced diagnostics field are boosting the growth in Asia Pacific region for endoscopy equipment market.

Segment Covered

The report on global endoscopy equipment market covers segments such as, product and end user. On the basis of product the global endoscopy equipment market is categorized into flexible endoscopes, capsule endoscopes, rigid endoscopes and robot-assisted endoscopy. On the basis of end user the global endoscopy equipment market is categorized into diagnostic centers, hospitals and specialized clinics.

Geographic Coverage

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global endoscopy equipment market such as, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Arthrex, Inc., Karl Storz GmbH & Co. Kg, Olympus Corporation, Smith & Nephew PLC, Cook Medical, Inc. and B. Braun Melsungen AG.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global endoscopy equipment market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of endoscopy equipment market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the endoscopy equipment market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the endoscopy equipment market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

