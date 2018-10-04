Global Hybrid Devices market to reach $5,742.1 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 26.4% during 2016-2022

The Global Hybrid Devices Market attained a market size of $5742.1 million in 2015 and it is expected to reach $29,820.2 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 26.4% during 2016 -2022. The North America market dominated the Global Hybrid Devices Market in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 24.8% during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at CAGR of 28.5% during 2016-2022.

The 12 inches to 15 inches segment dominated the Global Hybrid Devices Market among the screen size variants in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; thereby, growing at a CAGR of 23.3% during the forecast period. The Less than 12 inches segment is expected to reach a market size of $10437.1 million by 2022. However, Greater than 15 inches segment is expected to grow at CAGR of 34.8% during 2016-2022.

The report highlights the adoption of Hybrid Device market, globally. Based on the Device type, the Hybrid Device market is segmented into Convertible hybrid devices, Detachable hybrid devices market. Based on the Screen Size, the market is segmented across Less than 12 inches, 12 inches to 15 inches, Greater than 15 inches segments. The report further segments the market based on the End User Industry as Retail Industry, Personal use, Healthcare Industry, Telecom and IT Industry, Educational Institutions and Others (Banking, Government, Transportation). The geographies included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the market are ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Lenovo, HP Enterprise Company, L.P., Microsoft, Dell Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Samsung Corporation, Acer Inc., and Fujitsu Ltd.

Full report: https://kbvresearch.com/global-hybrid-devices-market/

Research Scope

The market is segmented based on Device Type, Screen Size, End Use Industry and Geography.

Global Hybrid Devices Market, by Device Type

Convertible hybrid devices

Detachable hybrid devices

Global Hybrid Devices Market, by Screen Size

Less than 12 inches

12 inches to 15 inches

Greater than 15 inches

Global Hybrid Devices Market, by End Use Industry

Retail Industry

Personal use

Healthcare Industry

Telecom and IT Industry

Educational Institutions

Others (Banking, Government, Transportation)

Global Hybrid Devices Market, by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA

