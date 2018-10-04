Hillary Clinton Nursing School Students get Placement @JAYPEE Hospital, Noida

– 25 Students of General Nursing Midwifery course get Placement in India’s

Leading Hospital @Jay Pee Hospital, Noida

General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM), Hillary Clinton Nursing School, VGCF, has declared Campus Placements of their 25 students at JAYPEE Hospital, Noida, World Class Multi-Super Specialty Hospital. The hospital delegates, Mr. Subhash Yadav, HR Official, Mr. Prince along with Mr. Shalesh were present there for the recruitment and motivation of students.

JAYPEE Hospital at Noida is the flagship hospital of the JAYPEE Healthcare Group, which heralds the group’s noble intention to enter the healthcare space. This hospital have been planned and designed as a 1200 bedded tertiary care multi-speciality facility and has commissioned 525 beds in the first phase. In total, 60 students had appeared for the interview, out of which 25 got selected in first round, 20 students has to appear for second round of interview in November, 2018 and rest 15 are planning to continue their higher studies.

The VGCF authorities had congratulated the Students who have achieved the Placements and motivated other students who are appearing for the second round of interview in November, 2018. Mr. Vinod Gupta were glad to see the outstanding performance of the students, which has made the Institution proud.

Mr. A. D. Sharma, Chairman, VGCF, said, We would like to congratulate all the students and faculty which has proven themselves with the placement records during this session. Their commendable hard work have proved that, although they belongs to small village but they are not less than anyone. GNM teachers and allied staff members had and are working hard, to enhance student’s employability and their skills in the field of Nursing.

He further added, ““Never stop learning”, Always try to extort knowledge from everything you do in a better and efficient way.”

About Vinod Gupta Charitable Foundation

Vinod Gupta Charitable Foundation, (VGCF) is an amalgam of devoted hands and strong minds for providing outstanding quality education to the next generation. The overarching aim of the foundation is to empower women and girls of marginalized groups through sustainable initiatives in the field of education, which will enable them to be economically and socially secure. It was started as a society under the Societies Registration Act XXI of 1960 in Delhi on 4th July, 1997. The foundation is first in introducing non-technical education in IIT, Kharagpur. Vinod Gupta School of Management and Rajiv Gandhi School of Intellectual Property Law are such significant projects set up by the foundation in IIT, Kharagpur. Besides this, many educational institutions were established and run through charity activities of the foundation. While Ramrati Education Complex at Rampur Maniharan in Saharanpur Dist is run by the foundation itself, Dr Giri Lal Gupta School for Public Health and Dr Shanker Dayal Sharma Institute of Democracy in the campus of Lucknow University were established by the foundation and subsequently handed over to the university.

The foundation is named after its founder Mr Vinod Gupta, an NRI and now a well established entrepreneur in United States of America. He was born on 4th July, 1946 in Rampur Maniharan, Uttar Pradesh and after completing his B tech from IIT, Kharagpur, he left for America to pursue his higher education and then permanently settled there. The Board of Governors of the foundation comprises of eminent people. The Chairman, Mr Ashutosh Dayal Sharma is the Chairman of Quest V.C Pvt Ltd and son of former President of India Dr Shanker Dayal Sharma, and Mr BK Goswami, Member Board of Governors and its first Chairman, is a Retd IAS and former Chief Advisor to Govt of UP and J&K.